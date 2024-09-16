Contests

This week, Mark Arum has Ben Schwartz tickets up for grabs!

Ben Schwartz & Friends

This week, Mark Arum has your chance to win tickets to see Ben Schwartz & Friends at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, March 15, 2025!

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/16/2024 -9/20/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Ben Schwartz & Friends at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on March 15, 2025 (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

