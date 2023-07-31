Mark Arum Has More Chances to See Jason Aldean

Listen to the Mark Arum Show for a chance to win tickets to see Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado at Lakewood Amphitheatre on August 5, 2023 with special guest Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/2023 - 8/4/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado at Lakewood Amphitheatre on August 5, 2023 (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group