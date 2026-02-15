The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series at Echo Park Speedway!

ECHO PARK AUTOMOTIVE

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win a four tickets to the Autotrader 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, February 22 at Echo Park Speedway!

Tickets on sale now at EchoParkSpeedway.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/16/26-02/19/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: four (4) tickets to the Autotrader 400 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, February 22 at Echo Park Speedway. (ARV: Minimum of $256.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

