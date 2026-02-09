Contests

The Mark Arum Show has your chance to win tickets to Michael Richards!

Michael Richards

Michael Richards

This week, listen to The Mark Arum Show on 95.5 WSB from 9a-12n for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Michael Richards: Entrances and Exits at Center Stage Theatre on February 17!

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/09/26-02/13/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Michael Richards: Entrances and Exits at Center Stage Theatre on February 17. (Minimum approx. retail value: $113.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage