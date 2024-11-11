Contests

Mark Arum Has Your to Win Tickets to See Tedeschi Trucks Band!

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Listen all week for your final chance to win two tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band at Fox Theatre on November 15, 2024. Tickets are still on sale at FoxTheatre.org.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/11/2024 - 11/15/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Tedeschi Trucks Band at Fox Theatre on November 15, 2024 (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

