Mark Arum has your LAST chance to win tickets to A Conversation With Larry David!

A Conversation With Larry David

Listen weekdays from October 16-21to the The Mark Arum Show for your next chance to win tickets to A Conversation With Larry David at The Fox Theatre on October 24.

Joined by a moderator, the event A Conversation With Larry David will include an informal discussion about his time on SeinfeldCurb, and everything in between. Tickets on sale now at FoxTheatre.org.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/16/2024-10/18/2024 and 10/21/2024-10/22/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to “A CONVERSATION WITH LARRY DAVID” AT THE FOX THEATRE ON OCTOBER 24, 2024. (Minimum approx. retail value: $179.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

