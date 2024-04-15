Contests

Mark Arum Has Your Chance to Win Little Big Town Tickets!

Little Big Town

Listen to The Mark Arum Show for a chance to win a pair tickets to see Little Big Town December 12, 2024 at Gas South Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/1/2024 - 4/5/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Little Big Town December 12, 2024 at Gas South Arena. (ARV: Minimum of $100 based on availability and seat location) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

