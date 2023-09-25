Contests

Mark Arum Has Your Chance to Go to Motul Petit Le Mans!

2023 Motul Petit

Listen this week to The Mark Arum Show and you could win tickets to Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton on October 11-14, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at RoadAtlanta.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 09/25/2023 - 09/29/23. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton on October 11-14, 2023 (ARV: minimum $75.00, based on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030


