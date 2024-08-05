Contests

Mark Arum Has Tickets to The Classic Screening of Casablanca

Casablanca

This week, Mark Arum is giving you a chance at two tickets Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival! Sunday’s classic film selection is Casablanca. on August 25, 2024 at The Fox Theatre.

Tickets are on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/5/24-8/9/24. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Five (5) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets Casablanca. on August 25, 2024 at The Fox Theatre. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $24.00, based on seating). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, GA 30309.

