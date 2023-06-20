Last Chance at Tickets to See Peter Frampton

This week, Mark Arum is giving you a final chance to win tickets to see Peter Frampton on June 27, 2023 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/20/2023 - 6/23/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Peter Frampton on June 27, 2023 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2023 Cox Media Group