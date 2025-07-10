JUST ANNOUNCED: Paul McCartney Got Back Tour!

Paul McCartney

The iconic Paul McCartney brings his ‘Got Back’ tour to the USA! From The Beatles to Wings to solo hits—experience the music that defined decades, live on stage. Sign up now for first access to tickets at paulmccartneygotback.com!

Presale & VIP Packages are available starting Tuesday, July 15th at 10am local time before the general on sale Friday, July 18 10am

“ A limited number of exclusive Paul McCartney VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, July 15th at 10am local time These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, access to Paul McCartney’s soundcheck, preshow hospitality, custom merchandise and more.”

**Listen to the Mark Arum Show for a chance to win tickets to see Paul McCartney on November 2, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/10/2025- 07/11/2025. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Paul McCartney on November 2, 2025 at State Farm Arena. (Minimum approx. retail value: $350.00 based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2025 Cox Media Group