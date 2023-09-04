Contests

It’s A SUITE Life at The Bert Kreischer Show!

Bert Kreischer


Listen to the Mark Arum show this week for a chance to win tickets to see Bert Kreischer at State Farm Arena on September 16, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/5/2023 - 9/8/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Two (2) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) Bert Kreischer at State Farm Arena on September 16, 2023. (Approx. retail value: $159.00). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

