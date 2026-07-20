It's an AC/DC takeover! The Mark Arum Show and The Von Haessler Doctrine have your chance to win.

AC/DC

In the final days leading up to Care-A-Thon, we’re giving you a chance to win tickets to see AC/DC when they come to Atlanta at least twice a day on 95.5 WSB!

This Tuesday-Wednesday, listen to The Mark Arum Show 9a-12p, and The Von Haessler Doctrine from 3p-7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to AC/DC on August 27th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/21/26-07/22/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Six (6) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to AC/DC on August 27th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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