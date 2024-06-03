The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to see Jeff Jefferies!

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy.

This week, The Von Haessler Doctrine has your chance to win tickets to see Jim Jefferies on September 14, 2024 at Fox Theatre.

Tickets are on sale at FoxTheatre.org.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/3/2024 - 6/7/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Jim Jefferies on September 14, 2024 at Fox Theatre.(Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

