Final Chance to Win Tickets to See Tim McGraw!

Tim McGraw 2024

The Von Haessler Doctrine has your final chance to win tickets to see Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearle on June 14, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/28/2024 - 5/31/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour with special guest Carly Pearle on June 14, 2024 at State Farm Arena.(Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

