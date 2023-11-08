Enter to win 4 tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Enter below for a chance to win four tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” December 10 at 7:00pm at Gas South Arena.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com













NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/8/2022 5:00am ET – 11/19/22 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com or on the 95.5 WSB Mobile App select the 95.5 WSB TSO Sweepstakes link and complete all of the required information. On or about November 17, 2021, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive four tickets to see Four tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” December 10 at 7:00pm at Gas South Arena. (ARV: $200.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2022 Cox Media Group