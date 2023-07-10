Listen for a Chance to Win Tickets to See Nickelback!

Nickelback just announced their Get Rollin’ Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Sun, July 30th. 95.5 WSB is giving you a chance to see them in some of the best seats in the house! Listen to the Mark Arum show for a chance to win two tickets to see Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Sun, July 30th,

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/10/2023 - 7/14/2023. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Nickelback: Get Rollin’ Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Sun, July 30, 2023 (Minimum approx. retail value: $100.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

