Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to see Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker (Kim Kenney)

In Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker, magic is real - and it happens right before your eyes. Snowflakes dance, dolls come to life, and the ordinary world grows large enough to contain your wildest imaginings. Add a little magic to your family’s holidays this December!

Enter below for a chance to win four tickets to Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker on select dates at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 11/25/2023 5:00am ET – 12/3/2023 11:59pm ET. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter visit the Contests page at WSBRadio.com . On or about December 4, 2023, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. One (1) Grand Prize: Four (4) tickets to see Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker on select dates at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, (ARV: $336.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

