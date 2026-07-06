Don’t miss your final chance to win tickets to see Train!

Train: Drops of Jupiter

******DUE TO TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES THIS CONTEST WILL NOT OCCUR ON MONDAY, JULY 6, 2026. WE WILL UPDATE THIS PAGE WITH DETAILS.*****

This week, Mark Arum and The Von Haessler Doctrine are giving you a final chance to win tickets to Train: Drops of Jupiter with Barenaked Ladies on July 11, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 07/06/2026 - 07/09/2026. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Train: Drops of Jupiter with Barenaked Ladies on July 11, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. (ARV: Minimum of $134.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

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