Concert Week is Back and We’ve Got Tickets to Some of The Best Shows!

Concert Week 2024

Get ready for Live Nation’s Concert Week! From May 8-14, get $25 tickets to over 5,000 live shows happening throughout the year.

Visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek for details.

All week, we’re giving you a chance to pick your ticket to some of the best shows coming to Atlanta! Listen each weekday for a chance to win tickets to one of the shows listed below!

BRET MICHAELS – AUGUST 3RD AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

AUGUST 3RD AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE CHICAGO – AUGUST 19TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

AUGUST 19TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE CODY JINKS – OCTOBER 5TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

OCTOBER 5TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE DAN + SHAY – AUGUST 24TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

AUGUST 24TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE LYNYRD SKYNYRD – SEPTEMBER 5TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

SEPTEMBER 5TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE STYX – JULY 17TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

JULY 17TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE THE DOOBIE BROTHERS - JULY 13TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

JULY 13TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE THIRD EYE BLIND – JULY 27TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

JULY 27TH AT AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW – AUGUST 31ST AT CADENCE BANK AMPHITHEATRE AT CHASTAIN PARK

AUGUST 31ST AT CADENCE BANK AMPHITHEATRE AT CHASTAIN PARK TIM MCGRAW – JUNE 14TH AT STATE FARM ARENA

JUNE 14TH AT STATE FARM ARENA DANE COOK – NOVEMBER 15TH AT TABERNACLE

NOVEMBER 15TH AT TABERNACLE ERIC ANDRE – JUNE 6TH AT TABLERNACLE

JUNE 6TH AT TABLERNACLE GREEN DAY - AUGUST 8TH AT TRUIST PARK

AUGUST 8TH AT TRUIST PARK LUKE BRYAN – AUGUST 17TH AT TRUIST PARK





95.5 WSB Contest Line: 404-741-0750

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/2024 - 5/10/2024. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter. Listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instruction. Ten (10) callers will be selected, according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Two (2) tickets to one of the concerts listed in description. (Minimum of approx. retail value: $115.00, based on seating). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.

©2024 Cox Media Group