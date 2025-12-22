95.5 WSB 5K A Day Bonus Blitz: You could win $1,000!

WSB Radio Bonus Blitz

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The 95.5 WSB 5K A Day Bonus Blitz Contest starts Monday, January 12 and goes through Friday, February 6*. That’s FOUR WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 95.5 WSB:

· Listen to 95.5 WSB (95.5 FM or 750 AM) Monday, January 12 through Friday, February 6* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm*

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

>>CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!

*Excluding January 19, 2024 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/12/26–2/6/26 (excl. 1/19/26). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309.