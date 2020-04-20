For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules

[

CLICK HERE

].

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/12/24–9/27/24 (excl. 9/2/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 30 min. of announcement.Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores.Limit: 1 entry/person/listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary.Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309