Winter wonderland for some

Heavier snow than I expected in earlier forecasts… at least in the areas West and North where it started first.

Many folks in the East and South sections of the metro are still just in rain or a mix.

For the metro area 1-4 inches looks like the most common outlook to me now in the pink warning area, but there will be lucky (or unlucky depending on your view) that get 5 or 6 in the pink Winter Storm Warning area below:

Amounts of an inch or less for the purple and yellow areas.

The models continue to show the rain-snow line right across the area. It can and will wiggle 20-40 miles north or south of where the model shows it as discussed in previous blog posts:

White to blue is the rain/snow line between now and 4am Saturday:

When it drifts south you get snow when it drifts north of you rain and near it a mix or back and forth.

Precipitation will continue at varying intensity rates the rest of the day and tonight, moderate to heavy at times but my stop at times as well, all of it ending by 10 tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will change little from current readings until late tonight, then back above freezing after 10am Saturday.

Here are some snow accumulation charts from some of the models: