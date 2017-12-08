Winter Weather

As forecast precipitation started out as rain.

As usual we are right on the sharp dividing line between something and a lot of nothing, more something the closer to TN and AL you are and more nothing the closer to FL/SC you are.

With the rain-snow line aloft cutting roughly near and along I-85 give or take 20-40 miles North or South. So the farther North and West of the perimeter you are the better the chance of snow, also true heading Southwest toward Alabama where the cold air mass is deeper.

Rain showers will be push east during the day, mixed with and changing to snow in some areas. Precip will be on and off especially east and south sides. At times just rain and in some areas at times all snow especially West and North.

Temps above freezing in most areas until after 3am Saturday, closer to midnight far North and West suburbs. Back above freezing all areas of the metro after 10 am Saturday.

Most roads just wet or slushy at worse with whatever accumulates mostly grassy areas, trees bushes roof tops etc. However, this could change so stay tuned for forecast updates through the day AND our great team traffic reports!

I would be REMISS if I did not at least let you know that there ARE several computer projections of scary heavy snow accumulation and in more of the region. Forecasts as you know are never written in stone, we can be wrong so be aware there’s an outside chance this gets worse than expected.

NCAR RAP MODEL MID-DAY FRIDAY:

See how very much “on the line” the area around 285 is on the vertical forecast profile red line is temp near the 0C marker but above surface:

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BULLETINS:

SURFACE WEATHER CHART THIS AM:

SURFACE WEATHER CHART EARLY EVENING:

SURFACE WEATHER CHART MID-DAY SATURDAY:

WPC PROBABILITY OF AT LEAST ONE INCH SNOW/SLEET:

PROBABILITY OF AT LEAST 4 INCHES OF SNOW:

WPC AREA AT HIGHEST RISK OF SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATION:

The models do not agree on how strong the upper-level disturbance in the jet stream becomes. IF it’s stronger we get more snow if its weak we get more rain.

WPC SYSTEM TOTAL SNOW/SLEET ACCUMULATION ESTIMATE:

THE ESTIMATED RAIN SNOW LINE (red) OVER TIME:

NOON

7PM

10pm

5AM SAT

