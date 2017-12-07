Winter weather

The first thing to remind everyone is that snow tomorrow is not a certainty.

And if you’ve been reading my blog posts HERE over the past few days you know you can expect the forecast to change with a more volatile pattern than normal in place.

One thing that looks pretty certain is that precip tonight and tomorrow/tomorrow night will be either rain or snow but NO ICE storm conditions expected.

So a far from certain forecast with the usual model disagreements and a fine line between mostly rain or mostly snow Friday. Anywhere in the metro COULD get a coasting of accumulation, with mostly just wet roads. However that is subject to change.

So as of now accumulation if any looks to be mainly grassy areas and other objects above ground like car tops and decks thanks to marginal temperatures and warm roads.

This forecast is likely to change one way or the other so check back often for updates on the radio and here.

HERE IS MY BEST ESTIMATE ON THE AREA MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO SEE SOME SNOW on and in the dotted line: