Weather
Winter storm warning expanded; snow falls in metro Atlanta
Winter storm warning expanded; snow falls in metro Atlanta

WSB: 1-2" snow possible in areas under warning

Winter storm warning expanded; snow falls in metro Atlanta

Lauren Foreman and Raisa Habersham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Atlanta weather radar: Where is the storm now?

School cancellations, closings and dismissals: The storyThe full list

Your neighborhood: ﻿AtlantaCobb DeKalb | Fulton | Gwinnett 

Travel: Airlines cancel flights amid winter storm

﻿Traffic: Rush hour comes early as snow descends on Atlanta

MORE: The latest on the wintry weather in Atlanta

2:06 p.m.: The Atlanta University Center, which includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, will be closed for the rest of the day and Saturday.

2:03 p.m.: Need evidence that roads are deteriorating in metro Atlanta? Look no further than this picture captured by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution staffer.

THE LATEST: Winter storm warning expands again; snow falls in metro Atlanta

2 p.m.: State high school playoff games scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been postponed. Saturday’s 10 a.m. game has been postponed, too. The games will be played next weekend with details to be announced later.

RELATED: High school championships postponed by weather

1:56 p.m.: Expect a mix of rain and snow through the afternoon, Channel 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said. Anticipate a change over to all snow later this evening.

1:54 p.m.: “Fire crews are starting to respond to several reports of motor vehicle accidents with injuries as the roads have become a bit slushier due to the afternoon snowfall,” Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. “There have been no serious injuries or fatalities reported that I am aware of. Public Safety Officials are encouraging motorists to drive slowly and allow extra time for travel. Turn on headlights and be sure to buckle up for safety. Citizens should be weather aware throughout the weekend and adjust their plans accordingly.”

1:51 p.m.:﻿ Snow has forced the cancellation of the Symphony on the Square Concert in Marietta and the closure of Snow Mountain in Stone Mountain.

RELATED: Weather forces cancellation of Symphony on the Square concert

RELATED: Real snow forces Snow Mountain attraction to close (again)

1:48 p.m.: Another wave of snow is expected across North Georgia at 9 p.m. “We will not be done with this until we head toward late tonight, early tomorrow morning,” Channel 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

1:39 p.m.: In a message to parents at a Cobb County elementary school, a principal said buses had a hard time getting to the school and asked parents to pick up their children. According to Channel 2 Action News, the parents and the children were successfully reunited. The bus had been stuck for an hour. Listen to the message in the following tweet.

1:28 p.m.: Currently, Georgia Power is reporting 352 outages affecting 29,489 customers.

1:24 p.m.: The winter storm warning will be expanded again to include Hall, Gwinnett, Jackson, Banks and Barrow counties, according to Channel 2 Action News.

1:22 p.m.: Georgia State University is closed.

1:04 p.m.: Drew Charter School in East Lake is asking parents to pick up children as soon as possible. The school will close at 1:30 p.m.

12:54 p.m.: Emory University, including Oxford College, will close at 1:30 p.m. due to deteriorating roadway conditions. All finals scheduled for after 1:30 p.m. today are canceled. Emory’s registrar will send a revised exam schedule.

12:49 p.m.: Zoo Atlanta is closing at 1 p.m.

12:46 p.m.: Fulton County offices will close at 1 p.m. Programs scheduled for Friday night have been canceled or postponed. Public safety and other essential services will continue. Crews are mobilized to provide transportation services in the city of Renaissance in south Fulton.

RELATED: Fulton County, other government offices, close early due to snow

12:42 p.m.: Courts in DeKalb and north Fulton are closing early. The DeKalb Clerk of Superior Court's Office will close at 3 p.m. Individuals planning to come to Roswell Municipal Court at 1 p.m. should stay home and return at 9 a.m. Fri., Dec. 15. 

12:36 p.m.: Atlanta Public Schools will close one hour early. Most elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., high school at 2:30 p.m. and middle schools at 3:05 p.m.

RELATED: Atlanta Public Schools to dismiss early

12:32 p.m.: Agency heads have been given the flexibility and authority to determine which offices to close or employees to release early due to wintry weather, Gov. Nathan Deal said in a tweet.

12:32 p.m.: Saturday ACT testing has been canceled in Paulding County.

12:31 p.m.: Delta is now up to 375 flight cancellations.

12:30 p.m.: All City Schools of Decatur after-school and athletic activities are canceled Friday and Saturday. “We will run normal dismissal procedures and times this afternoon,” the district said.

12:28 p.m.: All Gwinnett County Public Library branches will close at 2 p.m.  

12:27 p.m.: The cities of Alpharetta and Renaissance are closing at 1 p.m. Alpharetta also canceled evening recreation activities and anything scheduled beyond noon Saturday.

12:24 p.m.: Hall County Schools will be closing one hour early. All extra-curricular activities, including practices, games, and other events, are canceled through noon Saturday. A decision on Saturday evening activities will be announced after noon Saturday.

12:16 p.m.: DeKalb County will dismiss elementary schools at noon, high schools at 12:45 p.m. and middle schools at 1:30 p.m. All staff will be released at 2 p.m. All extracurricular activities for Friday evening and Saturday morning are canceled.

RELATED: DeKalb schools releasing students

12:06 p.m.: DeKalb and Gwinnett schools are releasing students early.

RELATED: Gwinnett schools to dismiss one hour early Friday

11:47 a.m.: Fulton County will close all schools early, district spokeswoman Donna Lowry said. Dismissal will occur at the following times: high schools – 12:30 p.m.; middle schools: 1:15 p.m.; and elementary schools – 2 p.m.

11:44 a.m.: Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton and Heard counties are part of the expanded winter storm warning, too.

11:40 a.m.: Non-essential personnel at Georgia Tech can leave. Today's exam schedule will continue as planned.

11:39 a.m.: A winter storm warning was expanded about 11:35 a.m. and now includes the following counties: Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Dawson; Douglas; Fannin; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Haralson; Lumpkin; Murray; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; Towns; Union; and White.

11:37 a.m.: All University of North Georgia campuses are closed.

11:36 a.m.: DeKalb County offices, libraries, senior centers and recreation centers will close at 1 p.m.

11:32 a.m.: Woodward Academy will close at 11:45 a.m. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

11:24 a.m.: All Cobb County government offices are closing at noon.

RELATED: Cobb County offices to close early due to winter weather

11:13 a.m.: A school bus crash on I-20 West at Moreland Avenue was weather-related, Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News.

﻿RELATED: 5 students, 1 adult hurt in school bus crash

11:12 a.m.: It just started snowing in Clayton County.

11:09 a.m.: Snow is falling in downtown Atlanta and Midtown.

JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Trina Cloud, who works security, protects her face from the snow and sleet mix falling at Mercedes- Benz Stadium, where Georgia high school football is underway.
THE LATEST: Snow falling in metro Atlanta, other parts of North Georgia

Photo Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Trina Cloud, who works security, protects her face from the snow and sleet mix falling at Mercedes- Benz Stadium, where Georgia high school football is underway.

10:58 a.m.: Snow is falling at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to Channel 2 Action News.

10:57 a.m.: Forysth County Schools is releasing students early. All after-school activities are canceled today and Saturday.

10:51 a.m.: Snow in many areas of far North Georgia is already exceeding 2 to 3 inches, and snow totals could increase to more than 4 inches.

“So the snow is falling faster than it is melting,” Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Projected snowfall amounts remain at 2 to 4 inches in metro Atlanta. In Kennesaw, snow is still under 1 inch, Channel 2 reported.

10:49 a.m.: A Rockdale County school bus was involved in a crash on I-20 West at Moreland Avenue, according to Channel 2 Action News.

10:35 a.m.: Douglas schools spokeswoman Portia Lake just sent this email:

“Due to worsening weather conditions, middle and high school students will be released at noon today. Elementary students will be released at 1:00. DCSS buses will run normal routes at these earlier times. Thank you for your patience.”

10:28 a.m.: The Cherokee County School District is starting early dismissal immediately. All parents may pick up students now. Student drivers will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Here is the bus schedule: 11 a.m. high schools, 11:45 a.m. middle schools and 12:30 p.m. elementary schools. After-school programs are canceled.

10:15 a.m.: Marietta City Schools are closing two hours early. Marietta Middle and High schools will release students at 12:30 p.m.; elementary schools, 1:15 p.m.;  Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, 2:00 p.m.; and Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, 2 p.m. School buses will run the normal routes following the early dismissal time.

10:14 a.m.: All Bartow County school bus routes have stopped. The district is asking parents to pick up their children now.

10:07 a.m.: All Cherokee County School District extra-curricular activities are canceled Friday and Saturday.

9:55 a.m.: Kennesaw State will close all campuses at at 12:30 p.m. and reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED: Kennesaw State cancels class in the middle of finals due to weather

9:41 a.m.: Cobb County will dismiss high school students at 11:30 a.m., middle school students at 12:30 p.m. and elementary school students at 1:30 p.m. The Cobb Department of Transportation is checking reports of slick spots in northwest Cobb.

9:30 a.m.: Recap: Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Heard, north Fulton, south Fulton, Troup and other counties are under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Those under the advisory “could pick up a dusting up to 1 to 2 inches of snow,” Channel 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

9:28 a.m.: Recap: The following counties are under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday: Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Haralson, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Rabun, Towns, Union and White.

Those under the warning “could be looking at the potential for some bursts of snow, pockets of 1 to 3 inches, maybe some isolated 4, over 4 inches in some spots across far North Georgia in the mountains,” Channel 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

9:17 a.m.: Fannin County’s emergency manager told Channel 2 Action News that 2 to 4 inches of snow has fallen in the southern part of the county. Several roads have become hazardous.

9:10 a.m.: The Paulding County School District just posted this on its website:

“NOTICE: Paulding County school officials have been consulting with the National Weather Service, local law enforcement and local weather officials throughout last evening and this morning. Out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly changing conditions, students at all Paulding County middle and high schools will be released at 11:30 a.m. today and students at elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. ASP/Learning Bridge is canceled. All evening and Saturday activities are canceled as well.”

 

9:04 a.m.: Flights have been canceled due to the bad weather, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Kelly Yamanouchi, who covers airlines and the airport.

﻿RELATED: Airlines cancel flights amid winter storm

9:01 a.m.: The Northside might get a brief lull in the afternoon, but it will quickly pass. “Bottom line is we’re going to have more hours with snow falling than when it doesn’t,” Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

8:56 a.m.: Channel 2 is getting reports of snow accumulating on roads in Rome in Floyd County. Road temperatures are at the freezing mark, according to the news station.

8:21 a.m.: Bartow County Schools just posted this on Facebook:

“Due to inclement weather, students at all Bartow County elementary schools will be released at 11:30 a.m. today, and students at our middle and high schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. All after-school care and activities are canceled today and tomorrow, December 9, 2017.”

8:11 a.m.: Currently, temperatures are above freezing in Marietta and other parts of Cobb County. 

“So you may ask ‘how is it snowing, if we’re not down to freezing,’” Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said. “Well, the answer is this. Up in the atmosphere, 1,000 feet or so up, temperatures are below freezing.” 

7:56 a.m.: Cobb County Schools and its after-school programming will operate as usual, according to the district. However, parents are asked to pick children up from after-school programming as early as possible, and extra-curricular activities Friday night and Saturday are canceled.

7:44 a.m.: Moderate snow was reported in Marietta, also where the temperature is just above the freezing mark at 32.6 degrees,  Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

7:30 a.m.: More than a dozen school districts have closed in North Georgia, although none are in metro Atlanta, Channel 2 reported.

Marietta City Schools, however, canceled after-school care, practices and events, according to the district’s website.

7:27 a.m.: Pavement temps in Cobb and Cherokee counties are down to the mid-to upper 30s, Channel 2 reported.

7:23 a.m.: Channel 2 is reporting snow in Cobb, Cherokee and Paulding counties.

7:17 a.m.: Snow amounts could hit 2 to 4 inches on the Northside. That could increase to between 4 and 5 inches in the North Georgia mountains, and patches of 6 inches are not out of the question, according to Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz. 

Black ice is still a possibility Friday night and Saturday morning, when the low is expected to drop to 30 degrees.

7:09 a.m.: A mix of rain and snow has started in Marietta, but city schools plan to stay open, according to the district. Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth and Fulton schools previously announced they would operate as normal.

7:03 a.m.: Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch an hour for a few hours in metro Atlanta, according to Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz.

6:52 a.m.: Cobb and Douglas counties are likely to get snow totals closer to about 2 inches, according to Channel 2.

6:46 a.m.: The snowflakes are big and coming down quickly in Emerson in Bartow County, according to Channel 2. 

6:41 a.m.: “Roads could be slick, especially bridges and overpasses,” Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said. 

6:39 a.m.: The temperature in Atlanta has dropped to 38 with rain in the area, Channel 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

UPDATE [6:38 a.m.]: Temperatures are above freezing on the west side, Channel 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said. They are below freezing across the North Georgia mountains. Snow is continuing to fall in those areas, she said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rain is switching to snow in metro Atlanta and other parts of North Georgia.

The northwest part of the metro area, including Cobb and Cherokee counties, started to see snow just after 6 a.m., according to Channel 2 Action News.

“The snow falling now is melting,” Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Elsewhere, there were reports of snow in Gilmer and Bartow counties. 

The snow started shortly after a winter storm warning went into effect at 5 a.m.

The warning means between 1 and 3 inches of snow is possible in some areas, and up to 4 inches of snow is possible at elevations above 2,500 feet. Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas and Floyd are part of the warning. 

The rest of metro Atlanta is under a winter weather advisory. Both the advisory and warning are expected to last through 7 a.m. Saturday.

MORE: Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What’s the difference?

Currently, the temp is 41 in Atlanta.

In metro Atlanta, narrow bands of heavier snow, up to 3 inches, are expected north and west of I-85, Nitz said.

“At times, it will be falling faster than that melting takes place,” Nitz said.

By 9 a.m., expect “quite a bit” of snow falling, Nitz said.

Accumulation is less likely south and east of I-85.

According to the latest forecast, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation Friday.

MORE: Metro Atlanta braces for winter weather

Areas in far North Georgia are already seeing accumulation. Pickens County reported about 1 inch of snow, Channel 2 reported.

Fannin, Gilmer, Habersham, Town, Union and White county school systems announced schools will be closed Friday due to inclement weather. 

But even with the wintry mix in metro Atlanta, do not panic, Channel 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

RELATED: Why do we buy bread and milk before a snowstorm?

“This is always a changing forecast,” Minton said.

So far, no local governments or metro Atlanta schools have announced cancellations or delays. 

Atlanta, Decatur and Fulton County schools have stated they will remain open Friday. Dekalb and Cobb County schools have not said if they plan to remain open.

RELATED: When will metro Atlanta schools decide to close for bad weather?

The Georgia high school football championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will continue as scheduled unless conditions worsen, a Georgia High School Association spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED: 6 reasons Atlanta hates winter weather

Some aren’t taking any chances.

Delta Air Lines waived change fees for travelers ahead of the snow.

RELATED: Delta waives change fees for travelers ahead of snow threat

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will have de-icing pads open for airlines to use, spokesman Reese McCranie said. The airport doesn't anticipate mass flight cancellations because the ground temperature will be above freezing, but the de-icing pads will be open because of anticipated precipitation, according to McCranie.

The Georgia Department of Transportation prepared multiple brine trucks. Brine is a salt and water solution that keeps ice from forming on roads.

The brine trucks fanned out across metro Atlanta Thursday night, according to the agency.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation also started treating bridges Thursday, officials said. The department had four trucks loaded with a total of 800 gallons of brine.

RELATED: Cobb County weather preps

Fulton County spokesman Greg Thomas said discussions are ongoing about whether to close any buildings or cancel anything. The county has some brine trucks ready to treat roads in the new south Fulton city of Renaissance, where it is still responsible for transportation.

The Fulton County Public Works Department staggered shifts with snowplow-equipped sand spreaders early Friday.

“Drivers are reminded that inclement weather like Fulton County may see makes roads slippery,” the county said in a media statement. “Drivers should reduce their speed and allow more time and distance for braking.” 

Gwinnett County fire officials are prepared to staff additional units and resources should the need arise.

RELATED: Lawrenceville cancels Hometown Christmas Parade due to winter weather

DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency Director Sue Loeffler urged residents “to get winter-storm ready by creating an emergency plan and assembling an emergency preparedness kit.”

MORE: How – and when – to protect your pipes from freezing

ALSO: 7 winter driving tips

Mike Singleton, who runs the Fayette County emergency management department, met with the state DOT to determine how the county plans to respond to the inclement weather, a county spokeswoman said. The county reached out to staff to let them know how they would receive weather alerts if there are problems.

Saturday and Sunday could see highs in the 40s after wintry conditions leave the metro area.

ATLANTA FORECAST:

Today: Rain/snow mix. High: 38

Tonight: More rain and snow possible. Low: 34

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix possible. High: 41

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page. 

Winter storm warning expanded; snow falls in metro Atlanta

— Staff writers Tyler Estep, Arielle Kass, Meris Lutz, Tia Mitchell, Leon Stafford, Tim Ellerbee and Kelly Yamanouchi contributed to this article.

News

  • Delta cancels 625 flights amid storm
    Delta cancels 625 flights amid storm
    Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights scheduled for Friday amid a winter storm in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines said it canceled about 625 flights Friday. The Atlanta-based airline is thinning its operation due to the impact of the storm, including the need to de-ice planes. Delta normally operates about 950 departures a day from Atlanta. Southwest Airlines, the second-largest carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson said it canceled more than 60 flights and advised passengers to check their flight status. De-icing throughout the day could cause delays of other flights, according to Southwest. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials say they continue to monitor the weather, and advised travelers to check with airlines on the status of flights. Delta has waived certain change fees for passengers scheduled to fly Friday and Saturday who want to change their travel plans. The airline also advised travelers to check their flight status frequently and sign up for mobile or e-mail flight notifications. Dallas-based Southwest said passengers with reservations for Friday can rebook or travel standby without an additional charge. Other airlines are also waiving certain change fees for Atlanta travelers with flights booked for Friday, including Spirit, Frontier, JetBlue, United and American. — Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook. LEARN MORE: PREPARING FOR WINTER WEATHER Delta waives change fees for travelers ahead of snow threat Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference? Metro Atlanta prepares for snow MyAJC.com weather page
  • 19,000 customers without power due to winter weather
    19,000 customers without power due to winter weather
  • Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference?
    Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference?
     Have you ever wondered how the National Weather Service can tell that a major winter storm is brewing and will affect your area in the coming days or hours? How can meteorologists tell if a storm is intensifying and where it will bring the most snow? >> Read more trending news It's a highly sophisticated process. It starts with observing the current situation. The National Weather Service operates a widespread network of observing systems such as geostationary satellites. How are winter storms monitored and forecast? Doppler radars and automated surface observing systems constantly monitor the current state-of-the-art numerical computer models to provide a glimpse of what will happen next, ranging from hours to days.  The models are then analyzed by NWS meteorologists, who use their experience and expertise to write and disseminate forecasts.  Winter weather watches, warnings and advisories: What do they all mean?  The National Weather Service uses specific winter weather terms to ensure that people know what to expect in the coming days and hours. Winter storm watch means that severe winter conditions, such as heavy snow and/or ice, may affect your area, but their occurrence, location and timing are still uncertain. A winter storm watch is issued to provide 12 to 36 hours notice of the possibility of severe winter weather. A winter storm watch is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set plans in motion can do so. A watch is upgraded to a winter storm warning when 4 or more inches of snow or sleet are expected in the next 12 hours or 6 or more inches in 24 hours, or a quarter-inch or more of ice accumulation is expected. A winter weather advisory informs the public that winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences that may be hazardous. If caution is exercised, advisory situations should not become life-threatening. A blizzard warning means that snow and strong winds will combine to produce a blinding snow (near zero visibility), deep drifts and life-threatening wind chills. Listen carefully to the radio, television and NOAA weather radios for the latest winter storm watches, warnings and advisories.  For additional information on this, visit the winter weather awareness web page. Why is predicting the exact amount of snowfall so challenging? Snow forecasts continue to improve, but they remain a challenging task for meteorologists. Heavy snow often falls in small bands that are hard to discern on larger-scale computer models. In addition, extremely small temperature differences define the boundary line between rain and snow. Will the approaching storm bring heavy snowfall to your area? Each winter, meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, monitor weather data from across the nation for developing bands of heavy snow and freezing precipitation, as well as lightning, within weather systems. Their ability to provide additional information about developing situations enhances winter storm warnings and helps National Weather Service field offices, private industry and local governments improve preparedness. For instance, a prediction of 8 inches of snow carries much greater consequences for a city's rush hour than 4 inches. Want to learn more about the Storm Prediction Center's operations? For additional information visit the Storm Prediction Center web page.
  • Director Bryan Singer denies sex assault on teen in 2003
    Director Bryan Singer denies sex assault on teen in 2003
    A new lawsuit accuses 'Superman Returns' director Bryan Singer of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party on a yacht more than a decade ago.The lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle claims that Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman while giving him a tour of the vessel as it sailed on Lake Union and Lake Washington. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on a bed and raped him.In a statement Friday, attorney Andrew Brettler said Singer 'categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.'Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now,' the statement said. 'Significantly, when Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events.'The statement also took issue with a lawyer for the accuser, Jeffrey Herman, who filed a sex abuse lawsuit against Singer and other Hollywood executives in 2014 on behalf of former child actor and model Michael Egan.Within months, Egan's case was dismissed, and Herman eventually paid a settlement and apologized to two of the executives, saying, 'I believe that I participated in making what I now know to be untrue and provably false allegations against you.'Egan pleaded guilty to fraud in an unrelated federal case in 2015.'Notwithstanding his track record, this same lawyer is coming after Bryan again,' Singer's lawyer said in the statement Friday. 'We are confident that this case will turn out the same way the Egan case did.'Michael Pfau, a Seattle-based lawyer for Sanchez-Guzman, has represented many sex abuse victims, including cases that have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in payments from the Catholic church, Mormon church and the Boy Scouts.He said he was not involved in Egan's case but began working on Sanchez-Guzman's case with a referral from Herman.'Abusers often deny these accusers at first,' Pfau said Friday. 'Our client has a very credible story. To equate him with someone who lives in a different state and was involved in different circumstances isn't relevant.'Singer, who also directed several 'X-Men' movies and 'The Usual Suspects,' is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.Allegations have also ensnared Kevin Spacey, who starred in the 'The Usual Suspects.'Last weekend, Britain's The Sunday Times reported that Gabriel Bryne, one of Spacey's co-stars in that 1995 film, said production on it was once abruptly shut down for two days because Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances toward a younger actor.
  • Sledding your way through Atlanta's weekend of snow
    Sledding your way through Atlanta's weekend of snow
  • Bodybuilder warned that he'll lose chemical-filled arms to amputation
    Bodybuilder warned that he'll lose chemical-filled arms to amputation
    The next time this “bodybuilder” reaches for a weight, it might be his last. >> Read more trending news Kirill Tereshin, 21, of Pyatigorsk, Russia, made headlines when footage of his massively swollen biceps spread across the web, but according to doctors, he may not have them for much longer. Doctors warned the ex-soldier that his regular injections of a chemical called synthol are putting him at risk of being paralyzed or having his arms amputated. According to the Daily Mail, synthol is made up of 85 percent oil, 7.5 percent lidocaine and 7.5 percent alcohol. Tereshin — popularly known as “Russian Popeye” for obvious reasons — says he mixes his injections with olive oil, lidocaine and benzyl alcohol. The unabashed Tereshin has no plans of slowing down his risky usage — at least until his biceps measure 27 inches. With one and a half gallons of the unstable injections under his skin so far, his strained muscles measure in at 24 inches. According to Professor Evgeny Lilin, a Russian doctor, he risks “abscesses” developing and “then inflammation, and he [will be at risk of] a stroke.” Even if the 21-year-old stopped today, the chemicals “will remain in his muscles for the next five to seven years,” Lilin said. According to the Daily Mail, Tereshin plans to use his freakish muscles to make him famous — seemingly more than he is now. He is reportedly considering becoming an adult film star. “I would like to get more than one million subscribers on Instagram and to stop working,” he said. “I love to be recognizable.”
