Weather Eclipse Day

A lot can change between now and then because the uncertain location of a front expected to be in the region will play a significant role in sky condition and thunderstorm risk.

As of now I would say I am cautiously optimistic about viewing conditions in the Metro area. Conditions look a bit MORE FAVORABLE in Tennessee and North Carolina, and LESS favorable in South Carolina and South side of Atlanta and Central/South Georgia.

We will probably start the day mostly sunny, then the humidity will lift into a scattering of fair weather cumulus clouds for the afternoon hours, with just a few pop up thunderstorms late in the day, all in all a fairly typical summer day in Georgia.

Yes the temperature can drop a few degrees during and a while after maximum eclipse but then will rebound, they can drop 15 or more in the path of totality depending on how clear it is preceding the total eclipse.

If you’re driving during the event, DRIVE. Don’t look at the sun while driving and NO you don’t need special glasses nor sun glasses if you are walking or driving while not looking up, things will seem normal if you are not looking at the sun and are not in the path of totality.

MONDAY AM SURFACE WEATHER CHART:

MONDAY 2PM ECMWF WEATHER MAP:

MONDAY 2PM ECMWF CLOUD COVER ESTIMATE:

REGIONAL CITIES FORECAST rain chance in green:

CANADIAN ENSEMBLE MODEL ESTIMATED CLOUDS 2PM MONDAY:

AMERICAN GFS ENSEMBLE ESTIMATED CLOUD COVER 2PM MONDAY:

