Tropical depression expected to impact Georgia

A new tropical depression in the Caribbean is expected to bring wet and windy weather to North Georgia this weekend, according to Channel 2 Action News.

After a dry streak, metro Atlanta could see rain this weekend, the news station reported.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 70 percent chance Sunday.

And the rain is expected to continue early next week, Channel 2 reported.

“The extent of the winds and the amount of rain is something we’ll be fine-tuning here over the next several days,” Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The tropical depression is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday. It is heading toward the Gulf Coast, Nitz said.

TD 16 is expected to become hurricane Nate. Local impacts from rain and wind are likely. Yellow is main threat area. pic.twitter.com/RvL0DgX3jM — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) October 4, 2017