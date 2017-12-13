Trend to warmer toward Christmas

Listen Live
By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

The next 5 days temperatures bounce back and forth between a little below normal to a little above and back again, in the 8-15 day stretch there is not much support for cold in the Index tools:

Imagei-1

However, we should not discount the -epo as some of the models show that tanking:

gfs_epo_bias ecmwf_epo_bias

Despite the fact that all the lower 48 have now had at least some snow, the far south snow is abnormal for a  La Nina winter:

Images-1

There’s unusually strong agreement seen in WSI graphic between the GFS and ECMWF ensembles on pattern change heading toward Christmas, big long-wave trough West with building upper level Ridge East:

Screen Shot 2017-12-13 at 5.54.58 AM

Both showing Christmas week average temps above-normal East and below normal West. Arctic blast NW while record highs possible in the Southeast with a storm track mess in-between, very La Nina:

Image-1

Nothing set in stone yet but significant rain or thunderstorms possible in the Southeast around Christmas give or take a couple days.

But beyond that a cold snap will be possible as a Stratospheric Warming is occurring above the Arctic:

gefs_z30a_c_nh_65(3)

Research and experience show that can lead to the jet stream taking a dive south again with polar air into the North Central and NE states that MAY be able to bleed into parts of the South in the long-range.

Snowmiser and heatmiser are still doing battle for control of the heart of winter.

Snow after snow?

Did some research and I looked at some stats going back to 1930. Some data is missing so keep that in mind. But I found 43 Years with snow in December at the Atlanta airport (although many were just a trace) and of those 42 had more snow later that winter or spring.

On the other hand, those years that had the higher snow amounts in December tended NOT to have more the rest of the season.

Then again “normal” in weather for many years now has been “extremes one way or the other”.

 

 

