Is their a way to winter snow even with La Nina?
Close

Is their a way to winter snow even with La Nina?

Is their a way to winter snow even with La Nina?

Is their a way to winter snow even with La Nina?

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB

The short answer is yes. The ENSO, solar cycles and QBO all work in tandem along with the AMO and PDO etc.

Last winter the nature of the warm and cold pools in the Pacific changed during the winter in ways unexpected, that can always happen again.

Even in a winter that averages warmer than normal and drier than normal a single system with the right timing can still bring a winter event of some kind.

On the other hand, a warm winter also increases the risk of fall and winter severe weather.

This is NOT a forecast but an explanation.

A weak La Nina or near-neutral Pacific Ocean sea surface temperature pattern in the equatorial region that leans cool can lead to more areas of the country being cold and snowy.

Keep in mind that a warm start in October across the East half of the nation is not necessarily an indicator of what the rest of autumn or the coming winter will turn out to be. I am leaning in the cool but not cold direction for October through November on average but with come and go warm spells. One issue which will be looked at is if there are any signs of high-latitude blocking.
Typically, if we are going to see colder changes for the latter half of the season, ridging in the EPO, PNA, AO, and NAO positions will start to show up in computer model forecasts in the second or third week of October. Also watch  California. If warmth and dryness keeps repeating over the West Coast in the tenth month, chances for cold, ice, and snow will grow from the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast (above Interstate 20 of course….) as we advance through winter.
Screen Shot 2017-10-02 at 5.05.11 PM

 

Research shows that winters with the least amount of variability are a strong El Nino and a strong La Nina:

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 11.07.16 AM

As of now we are in the zone between neutral (La Nada) and a weak La Nina, which if it were to maintain that, implies greater fluctuation in the winter jet streams providing at least some opportunity for cold and moisture to combine in more places in the country.

A southeast ridge is still evident, but the storm track gets closer when polar jet plunges giving some chance:

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 12.17.58 PM

Past recent winters without a strong Pacific Ocean signal:

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 11.38.21 AM

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 11.38.08 AM

Yes, the average or mean of the winter is still above-normal temperatures in the Southeast, but not by much. This suggests that it will not be as warm as last winter, thus giving a little more chance that at least one winter system could occur in an otherwise benign pattern.

Also, the state of the QBO and the AO/NAO are always very important in week to week and month to month variations in winter weather. They modulate the ENSO (El Nino+La Nina oscillation) by impacting high latitude jet stream blocking around Greenland or lack thereof (lower right panel):

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 11.52.52 AM

Notice above the left side was last winter with a +westQBO strong upper ridge over the Southeast. On the right, is the projected -eastQBO with a weaker SE upper ridge more suppressed with upper level trough over northern plains upper Midwest and a blocking ridge around Greenland. Again, suggesting chances for polar jet plunges.

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 11.02.31 AM

So you can see the models say cool neutral or weak La Nina this winter, indicating as per the upper chart, that IF the La Nina stays weak or neutral with a -east QBO there is more of a chance for a neutral or -NAO/AO and some cold shots.

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 12.07.57 PM

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 12.16.15 PM Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 12.09.27 PM

Screen Shot 2017-10-02 at 5.00.17 PM

Since we are in a low solar cycle period and expect an east-QBO, it lines up with what a La Nina with an east-QBO shows, i.e. they are consistent (upper left panel): Q3

Again showing less of a ridge over the Southeast.

Also, as pointed out in the prior blog post on winter, -easterlyQBO states are more favorable for Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) events which can cause jet stream blocking in the AO/NAO regions: Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 12.24.30 PM

And that favors more cold air intrusion into Eastern U.S. IF that happens during winter.

Screen Shot 2017-10-02 at 5.02.33 PM

Although we are in a solar minimum cycle they do vary daily weekly and monthly. A “quiet sun” does favorable things to the other factors we’ve talked about or modulates them but they all work together to impact seasonal outcomes.

IF the sun geomagnetic index declines this winter it would add to the case for more high latitude -AO blocking and a colder winter outcome in at least more places east of the Rockies.

Screen Shot 2017-09-30 at 12.26.54 PM

But an uptick would move the needle in a warmer direction.

Screen Shot 2017-10-02 at 4.41.30 PM

The analog of winters after a pair of warm ones this decade shows this:

Screen Shot 2017-10-02 at 8.32.14 AM

Another thing we look at over the next 60 days is Eurasian snow cover for clues to the coming winter. When snowfall is high in Siberia and snow cover grows rapidly, the resultant cold air enhances atmospheric disturbances, which propagate into the upper level of the atmosphere, or stratosphere, warming the polar vortex. When the polar vortex warms, the jet stream is pushed south leading to colder winters across the eastern United states and Europe.  The speed or rate at which snow cover in those locations grows in October-November is important.

Screen Shot 2017-10-01 at 11.26.24 AM winter_weather_h

Snow there normal to above but too early to be meaningful as we have just started October monitoring:

Image-1

imageproxyn.php imageproxy.php

Volcanic ash is yet another factor that can and has impacted summer and winter averages. Currently there are insufficient volcanic aerosols in the stratosphere to be a factor one way or another. But one big eruption or multiple smaller ones in the more northern reaches of the hemisphere could change that.

Image-1

So while there are no strong indications for cold and snow in the south, these indications point out that it only takes the right timing to get something, even in a generally mild winter.

Monitoring all these factors, and the ones mentioned in the previous two posts on the coming winter La Nina and Winter or Early thoughts on Winter 2017-18 over the next 8 weeks will determine the final forecast.

Stay tuned to WSB Radio on your favorite device for future announcements and updates.

FOLLOW ME on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care
    Trying to get sober? NIH offers tool to help find good care
    The phone calls come — from fellow scientists and desperate strangers — with a single question for the alcohol chief at the National Institutes of Health: Where can my loved one find good care to get sober? Tuesday, the government is releasing a novel online tool to help — directories of alcohol treatment providers paired with key questions patients should ask for a better shot at high-quality care. 'Most people think treatment is detox for 28 days or Alcoholics Anonymous. There's a vast in-between,' said George Koob, director of NIH's National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. More than 15 million adults in the U.S. have what's called alcohol use disorder, meaning they either misuse or are addicted to alcohol, and fewer than 10 percent get treatment, according to federal estimates. Many who do get treated don't receive quality care that best fits their needs, Koob said. He ordered development of the Alcohol Treatment Navigator after realizing if medical professionals were confused, families must be lost. 'It's the hardest thing, navigating how do you find treatment,' agreed Linda Rosenberg, president of the nonprofit National Council for Behavioral Health. She wasn't involved with the tool but praised NIAAA for developing it. 'It's desperately needed.' The tool can't solve issues of affordability or accessibility. Insurance coverage varies, and some parts of the country have shortages of providers that may leave patients traveling or turning to telemedicine, Rosenberg cautioned. The Navigator offers a step-by-step guide to assessing additional options beyond the well-known AA and detox. First, it links to existing directories of thousands of board-certified addiction doctors or psychiatrists, accredited alcohol treatment centers and licensed therapists, searchable by ZIP code. Licensing and accreditation information mark an initial filter. Next, the NIH defined five signs of quality to check: —Credentials. For example, look for a therapist who holds at least a master's degree and has specialized training in addiction treatment, the tool advises. —A comprehensive assessment. Providers can use a battery of tests to determine the type and severity of alcohol disorders. —Customized treatment. There is no one-size-fits-all approach, Koob stressed. —Evidence-based practices. NIH wants patients to consider scientifically proven options, including behavioral therapies and three FDA-approved medications. —Continuing recovery support. 'It's not just an acute disorder,' said Lori Ducharme, a NIAAA specialist who led the Navigator's development. 'You want someone who will stick with you for the long-term.' How do you know if a potential provider meets those quality indicators? 'You need to call them and ask them questions to see if they'll be the right fit for you,' Ducharme said. The Navigator provides a script, lists of questions targeted to each type of provider plus an explanation of why each question is important and what answer to listen for. For example, addiction is a disease, not a weakness, so watch out for providers who use stigmatizing language such as 'drunk,' the tool advises. And if a provider automatically dismisses medication, that's a warning sign about not practicing evidence-based care.
  • Josh Abbott Band's Caleb Keeter changes gun control stance after Las Vegas shooting
    Josh Abbott Band's Caleb Keeter changes gun control stance after Las Vegas shooting
    Josh Abbott Band lead guitarist Caleb Keeter has tweeted in favor of stricter gun control laws after his evacuation from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night. >> Las Vegas shooting: Live updates “I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life,” the posted note within the tweet starts. “Until the events of last night, I cannot express how wrong I was.” >> Click here to read Keeter’s full remarks >> PHOTOS: Deadly Las Vegas mass shooting Abbott tweeted asking for prayers before he was evacuated during the shooting. >> Las Vegas shooting: Jason Aldean, other celebrities share thoughts, prayers According to Abbott’s tweets, he was evacuated from the Mandalay Bay resort, from where police say suspected gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire, killing at least 59 people. That would make it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, The Associated Press reports.  >> Who was Stephen Paddock, the shooter killed in Las Vegas? Abbott said in his second tweet that his fiancée was still in a room at the hotel but was safe.  >> Read more trending news Abbott played the festival earlier in the day Sunday. Jason Aldean, who was on stage at the time of the shooting, was the closing act. 
  • Trump calls Vegas shooting an 'act of pure evil'
    Trump calls Vegas shooting an 'act of pure evil'
    President Donald Trump condemned the mass shooting in Las Vegas — in which at least 59 people were shot dead — as an 'act of pure evil' and declared the nation would unite behind the survivors, but he refused to get into a new debate over gun control. Trump spoke slowly and carefully Monday morning from the White House Diplomatic Room, focusing not on the identity or possible motive of the gunman but on the nation's efforts to heal. The remarks were the prelude to a two-part test of whether Trump, a leader who excels at political provocation, can also deliver solace. Trump is slated to visit Puerto Rico Tuesday to survey devastation from Hurricane Maria, before going to Las Vegas Wednesday to meet with families of the dead. 'Our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broken by violence,' the president said. 'We call upon the bonds that unite us: our faith, our family, and our shared values. We call upon the bonds of citizenship, the ties of community, and the comfort of our common humanity.' Trump spoke hours after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip casino opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, killed at least 59 people, police say, as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives. More than 500 people were hurt. In a measured statement that was revised by aides until moments before he spoke, Trump praised the first responders who he said prevented further loss of life. He said he would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday. He offered condolences to the families of those killed, saying: 'We cannot fathom their pain. We cannot imagine their loss.' Trump, who owns a hotel in Las Vegas, told associates that he feels deep ties to the city. He said in public that his visit would be 'a very, very sad moment for me ... for everybody no matter where you are, no matter what your thought process.' The president was informed of the shooting early Monday by chief of staff John Kelly, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He received periodic briefings from Kelly and White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert while also monitoring the coverage on cable news. On Twitter, he avoided the kind of inflammatory statements he has issued after some previous tragedies, instead offering 'warmest condolences' to victims and their families. Trump's visit to Las Vegas will come a day after he travels to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, where many have accused the federal government of an inadequate response. Aides have worried about the response he will receive there, as Trump spent the weekend attacking the mayor of San Juan while consistently painting a rosier picture of the recovery effort than what has been described by those on the ground. Like presidents before him, Trump marked the Las Vegas shootings by ordering the American flags at all public buildings across the nation flown at half-staff, and he observed a moment of silence on the White House lawn. Unlike his predecessor, Barack Obama, who responded to mass shootings by calling for stricter gun control measures, Trump made no mention of firearms restrictions. ___ Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Matthew Daly and Kevin Freking contributed reporting. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Lucey at http://twitter.com/@Catherine_Lucey
  • Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
    Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
    President Donald Trump is heading to San Juan on Tuesday to meet with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism that the federal government's response has been sluggish continues. The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the island, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in Trump's words, left the island U.S. territory 'flattened.' 'There's nothing left. It's been wiped out,' Trump said last week. 'Nobody has ever seen anything like it.' The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season that has also seen parts of Texas, Florida, Louisiana and the U.S. Virgin Islands inundated by floodwaters and whipped by winds. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend briefings and meet with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, as well as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. They'll also meet with Navy and Marine Corps personnel on the flight Deck of the USS Kearsarge. Even before the storm hit on Sept. 20, Puerto Rico was in dire condition thanks to a decade-long economic recession that had left its infrastructure, including the island's power lines, in a sorry state. Maria was the most powerful hurricane to hit the island in nearly a century and unleashed floods and mudslides that knocked out the island's entire electrical grid and telecommunications, along with many roads. Nearly two weeks later, 95 percent of electricity customers remain without power, including some hospitals. And much of the countryside is still struggling to access basic necessities, including food, fresh water and cash. Trump and other administration officials have worked in recent days to reassure Americans that recovery efforts are going well and combat the perception that the president failed to fully grasp the magnitude of the storm's destruction in its immediate aftermath. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday the trip would focus on local recovery efforts, 'which we're fully committed to.' 'The top priority for the federal government is certainly to protect the lives and the safety of those in affected areas and provide life-sustaining services as we work together to rebuild their lives,' she said. While early response efforts were hampered by logistical challenges, officials say that conditions, especially in the capital, have improved. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there are now more than 10,000 federal officials on the ground on the island, and forty-five percent of customers now have access to drinking water. Businesses are also beginning to re-open, with 60 percent of retail gas stations now up and running. For many, however, that isn't enough. On Monday, the nonprofit Oxfam announced that it would be taking the rare step of intervening in an American disaster, citing its outrage over what it called a 'slow and inadequate response.' ___ Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj
  • Vegas shooter had interest in guns, video poker, real estate
    Vegas shooter had interest in guns, video poker, real estate
    Stephen Paddock had a penchant for guns, high-limit video poker and real estate deals. His father was a notorious fugitive bank robber. He had a recent live-in girlfriend and two ex-wives and seemed to live a comfortable life in a Nevada retirement community. His life is the subject of a sprawling investigation into what drove him to show up at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino with at least 10 suitcases filled with guns and open fire from his 32nd floor suite on a country music festival, killing 59 people and injuring nearly 530. Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage. Las Vegas police said he had 23 guns at the hotel, including semiautomatic rifles, and 19 at his home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition. The 64-year-old gunman killed himself in the hotel room before authorities arrived. On the surface, Paddock didn't seem like a typical mass murderer, said Clint Van Zandt, a former FBI hostage negotiator and supervisor in the bureau's behavioral science unit. Paddock is much older than the typical shooter and was not known to be suffering from mental illness. 'My challenge is, I don't see any of the classic indicators, so far, that would suggest, 'OK, he's on the road either to suicide or homicide or both,' Van Zandt said. Nevertheless, his actions suggest that he had planned the attacks for at least a period of days. Some of the rifles had scopes, the sheriff said. And authorities found two gun stocks that could have let him modify weapons to make them fully automatic, according to two U.S. officials briefed by law enforcement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still unfolding. 'He knew what he wanted to do. He knew how he was going to do it, and it doesn't seem like he had any kind of escape plan at all,' Van Zandt said. Asked about a potential motive, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said he could not 'get into the mind of a psychopath at this point.' 'I can't even make something up,' his bewildered brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters Monday. 'There's just nothing.' Public records offered no hint of financial distress or criminal history, though multiple people who knew him said he was a big gambler. 'No affiliation, no religion, no politics. He never cared about any of that stuff,' Eric Paddock said as he alternately wept and shouted. 'He was a guy who had money. He went on cruises and gambled.' Eric Paddock also told The Associated Press that he had not talked to his brother in six months and last heard from him when Stephen checked in briefly by text message after Hurricane Irma. Their mother spoke with him about two weeks ago, and when he found out recently that she needed a walker, he sent her one, Eric Paddock said. Eric Paddock recalled receiving a recent text from his brother showing 'a picture that he won $40,000 on a slot machine. But that's the way he played.' He described his brother as a multimillionaire and said they had business dealings and owned property together. He said he was not aware that his brother had gambling debts. 'He had substantial wealth. He'd tell me when he'd win. He'd grouse when he'd lost. He never said he'd lost $4 million or something. I think he would have told me.' Heavily armed police searched Paddock's home Monday in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas near the Arizona border, looking for clues. Paddock lived there with his 62-year-old girlfriend, who authorities said was out of the country when the shooting happened. Eric Paddock described her as kindly and said she sometimes sent cookies to his mother. Police also searched a two-bedroom home Paddock owned in a retirement community in Reno, 500 miles from Mesquite. While Stephen Paddock appeared to have no criminal history, his father was a notorious bank robber, Eric Paddock said. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock tried to run down an FBI agent with his car in Las Vegas in 1960 and wound up on the agency's most wanted list after escaping from a federal prison in Texas in 1968, when Stephen Paddock was a teen. The oldest of four children, Paddock was 7 when his father was arrested for the robberies. A neighbor, Eva Price, took him swimming while FBI agents searched the family home. She told the Tucson Citizen at the time: 'We're trying to keep Steve from knowing his father is held as a bank robber. I hardly know the family, but Steve is a nice boy. It's a terrible thing.' An FBI poster issued after the escape said Benjamin Hoskins Paddock had been 'diagnosed as psychopathic' and should be considered 'armed and very dangerous.' He'd been serving a 20-year sentence for a string of bank robberies in Phoenix. The elder Paddock remained on the lam for nearly a decade, living under an assumed name in Oregon. Investigators found him in 1978 after he attracted publicity for opening the state's first licensed bingo parlor. He died in 1998. Stephen Paddock bought his one-story, three-bedroom home in a newly built Mesquite subdivision for $369,000, in 2015, property records show. Past court filings and recorded deeds in California and Texas suggest he co-owned rental property. He previously lived in another Mesquite — the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas — from 2004 to 2012, according to Mesquite, Texas, police Lt. Brian Parrish. Paddock owned at least three separate rental properties, Parrish said, and there was no indication the police department had any contact with him over that time. He has been divorced at least twice, including marriages that ended in 1980 and 1990. One of the ex-wives lives in Southern California, where a large gathering of reporters congregated in her neighborhood. Los Angeles police Sgt. Cort Bishop said she did not want to speak with journalists. He relayed that the two had not been in contact for a long time and did not have children. In 2012, Paddock sued the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Resorts in Nevada, saying he slipped and fell on a wet floor there. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed by a judge and settled by arbitration. Reached by telephone, Paddock's lawyer at the time, Jared R. Richards, said he could not comment because of client confidentiality concerns. ___ Johnson reported from Seattle. Associated Press writers Terrance Harris and Tamara Lush in Orlando, Florida; Jennifer Kay in Miami; Florida; Eric Tucker in Washington, D.C.; Mike Balsamo in Las Vegas; David Warren in Dallas; Michael Sisak in Philadelphia; Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City; Jeff Donn in Plymouth, Massachusetts; Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker in Washington; and AP researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report. ___ For complete coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, click here: https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting .
