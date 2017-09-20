Listen Live
The dance of Maria and Jose
Close

The dance of Maria and Jose

The dance of Maria and Jose

The dance of Maria and Jose

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

While other sources have been writing off any East Coast mainland USA impact from Maria I’ve been advising not to write it off all week even-though the odds looked low for a direct strike.

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.38.44 PM

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.49.12 PM

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.53.02 PM

BUT keep in mind I prefer ensemble and supercluster approach instead of individual deterministic operational model output.

And this upper level trough coming in from West means business. So – IF Maria has NOT made Landfall on US East Coast by 9/27 she never will.

Image-1

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.51.40 PM

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 5.06.02 PM

OFFICIAL OUTLOOK ON MARIA:

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 5.01.47 PM

204544_earliest_reasonable_toa_no_wsp_34

windband large

LONG-TERM MARIA *possible* TRACK:

5dayfcst_wbg_conus

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft found that Maria’s
center moved off the northwestern coast of Puerto Rico just before
1800 UTC, but the hurricane appears to have taken quite a hit from
the high mountains of the island. The aircraft measured a maximum
flight-level wind of 106 kt to the east of the center and SFMR
surface winds as high as 91 kt. The initial intensity is therefore
set to 95 kt. The central pressure has also risen considerably, and
the latest report from the airplane is 957 mb.

Maria may have taken a temporary jog west-northwestward across
Puerto Rico, likely due to topographic effects, but the longer-term
motion remains northwestward, or 305/10 kt. Maria should maintain
a northwestward motion for the next 36 hours while it remains on
the southwestern periphery of a mid-level high over the western
Atlantic. After 36 hours, Maria is expected to turn northward
between the high and a broad trough extending from Tropical Storm
Jose southwestward into the Gulf of Mexico. The updated track
guidance remains in excellent agreement on this scenario, and the
overall guidance envelope has shifted a bit eastward on this cycle.
The new NHC forecast is therefore nudged a little east of the
previous forecast toward the various consensus aids.

It may take some time for Maria’s structure to reorganize itself
now that it is back over water. Although the intensity models are
not all that enthusiastic about strengthening, the environment
looks conducive for intensification, and the NHC forecast lies at
the upper bound of the guidance, closest to the HWRF solution. It
would not be surprising, however, if Maria eventually strengthens
more than shown here. Some weakening is expected by days 4 and 5
due to increased shear, as well as Maria possibly moving over the
cold wake of Tropical Storm Jose to the east of the Carolinas.

We would like to thank the crew of the latest Air Force Reserve
mission for their incredible service today. After beginning their
mission this morning before the center first moved onshore, the crew
went above and beyond, returning to Curacao to refuel, and then
heading back to Puerto Rico to catch Maria’s center when it first
moved back off the coast. The data collected by the crew was
incredibly important for us to analyze Maria’s intensity and
structure after moving across the island, and we are grateful for
their effort.

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 5.11.43 PM

JOSE:

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 5.04.25 PM

NOTE how the cone of uncertainty for JOSE is a circle, unusual and rep little overall  movement and or wobbling:

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.59.37 PM

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.46.49 PM

 

Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.40.17 PM Screen Shot 2017-09-20 at 4.40.53 PM Image-1

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • MLS in the ATL seems to be working out quite well
    MLS in the ATL seems to be working out quite well
    The Atlanta United have been attracting big crowds for their first season in Major League Soccer, culminating last weekend when an MLS-record 70,425 fans came to a match against rival Orlando City. Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, had expressed interest in an MLS franchise as far back as 2007 but when plans for a new multi-use stadium took shape, the odds of landing a team grew and the city was awarded one in 2014. At the time, naysayers complained soccer couldn't compete in a crowded market that already had the Falcons, the NBA's Hawks, Major League Baseball's Braves and Georgia Tech. Fans in the city were often labeled as fickle, too. The Atlanta Thrashers often had some of the NHL's lowest average attendance figures (among other issues) before relocating to Winnipeg in 2011. The only inkling of how a soccer team might do in the region was the Atlanta Silverbacks, who drew an average of 4,677 fans (in a 5,000-seat stadium) in 2013 while playing in the North American Soccer League — the year before MLS awarded the city a franchise. No one anticipated this. Going into the team's inaugural year, the United sold well over 30,000 season tickets, a league record. The team now leads MLS in attendance, drawing an average of 47,926. That's ahead of perennial attendance leader Seattle, which also shares a stadium with an NFL team. Atlanta's average attendance was boosted considerably Saturday as the big crowd watched the United's 3-3 draw against Orlando. The upper deck was opened for the match. The previous MLS mark of 69,225 was set at the Rose Bowl by the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1996. The United's game also was the best-attended domestic game in the United States since the New York Cosmos sold over 77,000 tickets for a North American Soccer League playoff game at Giants Stadium in 1977. 'It's incredible,' MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. 'I think it says that there are really no limits. We never really expected this to happen.' Orlando City coach Jason Kreis was also impressed. 'I think what Atlanta is doing here with the way they built the team, with the infrastructure that they have, with the training facility, with the stadium, all of those are really good signs and kind of setting a new benchmark in the league for what clubs ought to do. I think that is really positive. To have a crowd here tonight like we did, another benchmark to say, 'This is what the league can be.' I am really pleased to have been part of it,' Kreis said. With the draw, Atlanta extended its home unbeaten streak to nine consecutive matches, and the team is now 8-2-2 overall at home. The United were initially supposed to begin the season at the $1.5 billion stadium they share with the Falcons, but construction delays pushed back the opening three times, and the team played home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium (home of Georgia Tech) to open the season. United goalkeeper Brad Guzan was looking at the big picture following the match: He hopes Atlanta's success boosts the entire league. 'I think it means the league is growing. It means soccer down here is definitely huge and popular, which is good for us. Hopefully, this will catch on around to some other clubs in the league and this will start to be more of a consistent turnout,' he said. One final note: MLS said Saturday's game was the fourth best-attended soccer match in the world that day, just behind Bayern Munich against FC Mainz in the Bundesliga (75,000) and ahead of Tottenham Hotspur against Swansea City in the Premier League (65,366). MATCH OF THE WEEK: The Portland Timbers emerged from a three-game road trip with four points to land in second place in the Western Conference. The team now gets three of the last four at home, starting with Sunday's match against Orlando City. Keep an eye on Portland's Diego Valeri , who has scored in his last eight matches, an MLS record. PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Atlanta United's Josef Martinez earned the weekly honors with a pair of hat tricks in consecutive matches. Martinez scored three first-half goals in Atlanta's 7-0 shutout of New England on Sept. 13. He added three more in the 3-3 draw with Orlando. He is just the third player in league history to have back-to-back hat tricks. Martinez has 16 goals this season and is tied for fourth in the league. FIFTH FIRING: When the New England Revolution fired coach Jay Heaps on Tuesday, it became the fifth MLS team to dismiss its head coach this season. That's a new high for the league. Heaps had been with the team as a player or coach for 15 seasons. Assistant coach Tom Soehn will take over for the rest of the season.
  • East Lake Golf Club cleans up Irma damage before PGA Tour Championship
    East Lake Golf Club cleans up Irma damage before PGA Tour Championship
    The TOUR Championship golf tournament gets underway tomorrow in southeast Atlanta but only after some major cleanup following Tropical Storm Irma. The tournament will take place at East Lake but Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls said it took a lot of work and 3,000-man hours to bring the course up to par after the storm. With the top 30 players playing at East Lake, every piece of debris had to be cleaned from every fairway. The last thing you want is ball costing millions of dollars. “If you’re ball is sitting on this debris, and if you move the debris, the ball moves and you’re penalized,” said East Lake Golf Club general manager Chad Parker. This is not an option when you are the best of the best. Just days ago, the 10th and the 18th fairways were covered with debris. “Branches, twigs, everywhere,” Parker said. “You just envision this fairway and its surroundings covered in leaves and little bitty twigs, mainly small things. Just a lot of work to clean it up.” TRENDING STORIES: Bond granted for suspects in violent Georgia Tech protests Shelter in place alert issued at Emory University VIDEO: Teacher is repeatedly slapped during fight between students It took 3,000-man hours to bring the course up to par, but it could have been much worse. Thirty-six hours before Irma hit, they made the decision to board and to take down multiple structures they spent months building. “We actually ended up boarding up every single window that you see out here on the golf course,” said Martin Stephenson, tournament director of the TOUR Championship. “Not many people realize that everything on the golf course outside of the club house is a temporary structure. High winds with temporary structures is not a good mix.” Five trees came down and one structure was damaged in the 60-mile per hour gusts. “We had some limited damage,” Stephenson said. “Some panels blew out here or there but thankfully nothing to the tent tops. “Everything stayed down. Really within 48 hours, all the tents were back in place ready to go. You wouldn't be able to know that anything had happened two days prior.” With minimal rain chances, there will be sun and the heat affecting players and spectators. East Lake encourages fans to take advantage of the covered seating and the complimentary sunscreen.
  • Trump to award Medal of Honor to Alabama veteran
    Trump to award Medal of Honor to Alabama veteran
    President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a retired Army medic from Alabama who risked his life several times to provide medical care to his comrades during the Vietnam War, the White House announced Wednesday. Trump will award retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose of Huntsville, Alabama, the nation's highest military honor for his actions in combat. Trump will honor Rose for his conspicuous gallantry during a White House ceremony on Oct. 23. The White House said Rose, 69, will be recognized for risking his life while serving as a medic with the 5th Special Force Group during combat operations in Vietnam in September 1970. Rose repeatedly ran into the line of enemy fire to provide medical care, and used his own body on one occasion to shield a wounded American from harm. On the final day of the mission, Rose was wounded but put himself in the line of enemy fire while moving wounded personnel to an extraction point, loading them into helicopters and helping to repel an enemy assault on the American position. As he boarded the final extraction helicopter, the aircraft was hit with intense enemy fire and crashed shortly after takeoff. The White House said Rose ignored his own injuries and pulled the helicopter crew and members of his unit from the burning wreckage and provided medical care until another extraction helicopter arrived. Rose is a 20-year veteran of the Army. He will be the second person to be awarded the Medal of Honor by Trump. The president honored James McCloughan of South Haven, Michigan, in July for his actions to save wounded soldiers in a Vietnam kill zone.
  • Big US detention center sued for paying detainees $1 a day
    Big US detention center sued for paying detainees $1 a day
    Washington state on Wednesday sued the operator of one of the largest private immigration detention centers in the United States, claiming thousands of detainees were paid $1 per day for the work they performed but should have received the state's much higher minimum wage. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit claiming The GEO Group made millions of dollars and profits by illegally exploiting the workers. The Florida-based company owns and operates the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma under a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Detainees since 2005 did laundry, cooked, cleaned and performed other work but were only paid $1 per day and in some cases did not receive that much because they were paid in food or snacks, the lawsuit said. 'The law is clear. They should have been paid the state's minimum wage at the time they were working,' Ferguson told reporters in Seattle. GEO denied the claims, saying the center has a volunteer work program and minimum wages rates and standards specified exclusively by the federal government under standards set for detainees in 2011. The company in an emailed statement said it 'refutes the baseless and meritless allegations made in this lawsuit, and we intend to vigorously defend our company against these claims.' Ferguson said the 2011 standards required GEO to pay detainees at least $1 day for their labor, but said the company was also required to follow Washington's minimum wage laws and that detainees that provide labor were protected as 'employees.' The state's minimum wage ranged from $7.35 an hour in 2005 to $11 an hour now. GEO's contract with the federal government requires it to comply with state laws, Ferguson added. The detention center opened in 2004 with 500 beds and now has 1,575, making it the fourth largest immigration detention centers in the U.S., according to Washington state officials. People are held at the center while facing deportation or other immigration proceedings. The lawsuit seeks a court order for GEO to comply with Washington minimum wage laws and to give up profits that it allegedly made by underpaying detainees. The amount is expected to be millions of dollars, Ferguson said. Ferguson said state officials would look into whether it would be possible to pay the former detainees back wages if it wins monetary damages in the case, but said it would be challenging to track them down. State officials will probably ask a judge to put any money awarded into a fund that would support people who are detained at the center and to people in the community near the center who may have been unable to find employment because the detainees were paid less than minimum wage.
  • Sen. Graham implores colleague to vote for GOP health bill
    Sen. Graham implores colleague to vote for GOP health bill
    Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is leaning on fellow senators to back the GOP health care bill despite what he calls 'all its imperfections.' Graham calls the 'Obamacare' repeal bill he co-authored a 'historic opportunity' and tells a fellow senator, 'We're going to vote. Everyone will be held accountable.' Graham made his comments in a cell phone call overheard by a fellow passenger at Reagan National Airport. A reference to Arizona suggests Graham was talking to his good friend John McCain. Graham's office did not dispute the quotes, nor say who was on the call. McCain is a key holdout on the legislation that may come to a vote in the Senate next week. He was the deciding 'no' vote on the last GOP health care bill, in July.
