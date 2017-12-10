Listen Live
Storm post-mortem

Storm post-mortem

Storm post-mortem

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

The biggest snow in parts of the Metro area in at least 25 years.

Clearly my forecast snow amounts were a big bust in those areas, whereas it was correct elsewhere including the rain-snow line and where there would be mostly rain and little or no snow. I realize that is no comfort to those impacted by how wrong I was in the W/NW suburbs.

I guess it’s worth repeating what I had in all the blog posts and on the radio “obviously this could change, check back frequently for updates, no forecast is set in stone”. Why that bares repeating I don’t know but at least a small percentage of the public seems shocked that weather and forecasts change and can be wrong.  I’ve known it since I was 5 or 6.

Here’s a quote from my blog of last Wednesday morning:

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 10.20.50 AM

Here’s a quote from last Thursday 6am:

“This forecast is likely to change one way or the other so check back often for updates on the radio and here”.

This was a remarkable and very rare storm. I’ve been here 30 years and the snow in my own backyard is the most I’ve seen (above the Blizzard of March 1993) at 9 inches. Although that was a much worse storm in many ways for the whole Southeastern region of the U.S.

image1

TRULY an unusual abnormal and REMARKABLE system producing snow in northern Mexico and Texas BEFORE Boston, and with greater snow amounts in the deep south than Minneapolis Chicago and many other northern cities have had so far!

IMG_2327

There were flurries in New Orleans, a dusting on the ground in Mobile, AL, snow in the air at Destin and Panama City with snow falling 30 miles into the Gulf of Mexico!!

The more abnormal a weather the system the more unpredictable it is for obvious reasons. They fall outside the distribution cure and thus become outliers. These are terms from statistical analysis for anyone not familiar. At the extreme they become a “Black Swan Event”.

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 10.26.27 AM

The fact that no forecaster locally, regionally, or nationally nailed the forecast belies that fact.

This was the type of winter storm that always gives the Georgia it’s best chance at significant snow or ice, they are called a “Miller-A”. As opposed to a “Miller B” type system. The rain-snow/ice line varies from system to system and no two are ever exactly alike.

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 10.31.15 AM

From NCEP Here are the basic weather features on Friday December 8th at 7am:

sfcplot_sm_20171208 Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 10.36.06 AM

You can see the “long-wave trough” in the 500mb jet stream with a potent “short-wave” vorticity max in Texas responsible for cyclogenesis in the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s worth noting that some models did have “scary” amounts of snow projected (which I mentioned in one of the blogs or tweets prior to storm) but that is NOT uncommon which is why forecasters don’t just say, “welp that the forecast then”. Otherwise every time the forecast would be ‘2-10 inches, that’s what models show’.

It’s should also be noted those heavy snow outputs did NOT get the LOCATION right, so even if I believed those models verbatim the forecast would have been off the mark.

Just like in hurricane track forecasts there is “a range” of possibilities for snow (or rain/t-storm) amounts and locations in every forecast and a normal and expected margin of error in all forecasts, including temp and wind outlooks.

It’s not unusual for the rain-snow line fore example to be AT LEAST least 20 miles in a different direction from forecast. (In this case that part of the forecast was right on target).

Reducing the normal margin of error will require more data and better physics in the computer algorithms and higher resolution models.

For those who like to learn and understand…

Here is some of the meteorology science of what happened:

That strong upper-level disturbance swinging east/NE from Texas over a strong baroclinic zone (tight temperature gradient) resulting in Gulf of Mexico cyclogenesis (storm formation as a wave of low pressure on the stalled cold front) as seen above.

Typically the axis of the heaviest snow is found about 90 miles to the track of the 850mb (about 5,000 feet) low center. In this case the 850mb level had one low move just south of Atlanta and another low deep in the gulf of Mexico. In theory the textbook says this would have put the heaviest snow well north of us! Studies (Younkin) show the heaviest snow axis close to the 850mb low pressure center happens only 30% of the time.

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 11.18.37 AM

Using an 850mb temp technique would have had a forecast the heaviest snow band too far south from I-20 to south Cobb and South Hall. Again, showing how this particular system went rogue.

Another method (not shown) uses 700mb (about 10,000) feet vertical velocities to project snow amounts. In this case most models showed the strongest vertical motion well north or well south of where it actually occurred!

The R/S line was quasi-stationary near I-85 wiggling a little north and south during the day, here it is depicted at 7pm Friday:

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 11.41.36 AM

On of the primary reasons for the narrow heavy snow band was an unexpectedly strong persistent and nearly stationary feature at around 10,000 feet as discussed by Papin was 700mb frontogenesis (creation of a front in a tight baroclinic temperature gradient zone) which causes strong ascent or vertical motions able to lift moisture into the dendritic growth zone aloft (DGZ) creating the heavy snow band. This ‘frontogenic forcing’ (purple lines) depicted here at 2pm and 7pm Friday:

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.23.23 PM

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.27.12 PM

This process was aided by strong warm air advection (WAA) at both 850mb and 700mb as winds at those levels transported warm moist air into the cold air farther north.

Interestingly the mesoscale forecasters at SPC expected mostly rain south of Rome even as a band of heavy snow rates was approaching:

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.14.39 PM

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.32.17 PM

In most areas temps cooled from around 39 early morning to 32 or so the rest of the day and most of the night.

But early that evening they saw this:

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.33.34 PM

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.34.29 PM

It did not finally move all the way South and East through the area until the wee hours of Saturday morning as the wave of low pressure moved into the Atlantic and the 500mb vorticity max (short-wave) at the base of the jet stream (“baroclinic leaf” signature) trough swung across Georgia:

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 11.51.04 AM

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 11.48.02 AM

The system like most Miller As rode NE up the coast as a Nor’easter:

nsm_depth_2017121005_Eastern_Coastal nsm_depth_2017121005_Northeast

Forecasters must work with just a minuscule sampling of the atmosphere and then extrapolate from that woefully inadequate data to simulate the future state of the atmosphere. We’ve come along way since the first attempts at Numerical Weather Prediction but mother nature will always have the upper hand over mankind for we are mere mortals.

Wikapedia:

Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.42.52 PM

I am reminded of what Teddy Roosevelt said about the “Man in the arena”, but I am also reminded of the old Breton Prayer: Screen Shot 2017-12-10 at 12.45.43 PM

Thanks for reading, thanks for listening, thanks for following, thanks for understanding.

Follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

