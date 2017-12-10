Listen Live
Here's how much snow fell across Georgia counties 

Here's how much snow fell across Georgia counties 
Photo Credit: WSB-TV/News | WSBTV
Snow-covered tree in Dallas, Ga.

Here’s how much snow fell across Georgia counties 

By: Severe Weather Team 2

It is a question you cannot help but wonder: How much snow did we get this weekend? 

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the snowfall throughout the weekend and continues as patchy black ice remains a threat into the overnight hours Sunday.

Meteorologist Katie Walls produced a compilation of verified reports from Channel 2 Action News viewers and the National Weather Service.

If you want to share or send your snowfall total, Walls says to remember it needs to be taken from solid surfaces, like a back deck or patio.

Some of the metro snowfall amounts:

= Carters Lake, Gordon Co. 12 inches

= Dallas, Ga. 12 inches

= Kennesaw, Ga. 11 inches 

= Marietta, Ga. 11 inches 

= Villa Rica, Ga. 10 inches

= Cartersville, Ga. 10 inches

= South Paulding Co., 8.5 inches

= Woodstock, Ga. 7 inches

= Alpharetta, Ga. 6 inches 

= Duluth, Ga. 4.5 inches 

= Mableton, Ga. 3.5 inches 

= Kirkwood, Ga. (DeKalb Co.) 2 inches 

