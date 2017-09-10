Gov. Deal: “Stay in place…stay off the roads.” 

What’s left of Hurricane Irma might still be a tropical storm come Monday across Georgia. Governor Nathan Deal’s advice to residents – “Stay in place, make sure it’s a secure place, and stay off the roads. There will be a period of time before we will give you the all-clear signal, to be able to get back on the roads.”

Flanked by state emergency officials, Deal in an early Sunday evening news conference said the state is ready for what’s ahead the next 24 to 48 hours. “Virtually the entire state of Georgia is going to be impacted by this hurricane and the storm related to it,” said Deal.

Earlier in the day, the governor expanded the state of emergency to all of Georgia’s 159 counties.

Much of the state is likely in line for multiple inches of rain, and strong winds. Forecasters say during the day Monday, gusts could top 60 mph.

Already, numerous school systems across Georgia have closed for Monday, with many districts already having made that call for Tuesday as well.

Numerous local governments and businesses will be closed Monday. State government offices will be closed both Monday and Tuesday to all employees expect essential emergency personnel.

Governor Deal said he spoke to President Trump earlier in the day Sunday, who offered any assistance that might be needed, along with FEMA personnel already in Georgia.