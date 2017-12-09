[1:35 p.m.]: Crews are working to repair more than 2,400 cases of damage and trouble, including broken poles and lines, which has led to widespread outages, Georgia Power said. As of 12:30 p.m., about 130,000 customers were without power.
Winter Weather #Alert - Our crews are out working to repair more than 2,400 individual cases of damage and trouble (including broken poles and lines), which has led to widespread outages. We will continue to share any new information we gather. We appreciate your patience.— Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) December 9, 2017
[12:08 p.m.]: Some estimated snowfall totals: 12 inches in Lost Mountain (Cobb County), 10 inches in Cartersville (Bartow County), nine inches in Douglasville (Douglas County), according to Channel 2.
A handful of snowfall totals from across the Metro and North GA #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/Dzn8l8YNW0— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 9, 2017
[11:06 a.m.]: Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible with more heading in from Middle Georgia to help, Cobb EMC said.
Our crews are working as quickly & safely as possible w/more heading in from Middle GA to help out. Thx for your patience. Please report outages by emailing memberservices@cobbemc.com. You may not receive a reply back, but once you email it's captured in our system.— Cobb EMC (@cobbemc) December 9, 2017
[10:45 a.m.]: A winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta ended at 10 a.m. Saturday. Snow also stopped falling in many areas about that time, Channel 2 reported.
[9:58 a.m.]: At 9 a.m., 490 Jackson EMC members were without power in Hall (340), Lumpkin (148) and Gwinnett (two) counties, a spokeswoman said.
[9:34 a.m.]: About 140,000 Georgia Power customers are without power statewide as of 9 a.m., a spokesman said. Since noon Friday, crews have restored power to more than 130,000 customers.
UPDATE [9:02 a.m.]: Wind chills are expected to be in the 20s and low 30s, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Highs today will run in the 30s/low 40s with wind chills in the 20s/low 30s...last Saturday ATL hit 70°! #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/mlDX0344as— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 9, 2017
ORIGINAL STORY: The storm that dumped inches of snow across metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Friday — closing schools, knocking out power and making some roads impassable — isn’t over.
More snow is expected to fall Saturday morning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Also, roads in the area still are affected.
“There’s a major concern for patchy ice,” Walls said, particularly on secondary roads. “There will be slippery road conditions.”
About 7 a.m., the temperature in Atlanta was 33 degrees. It was expected to rise to 36 by noon and 38 by 5 p.m.
However, significant accumulation of snow is not expected Saturday.
“The end is indeed in sight,” Walls said.
Snow should be ending about 10 a.m., Walls said.
Thousands of people still are without power. As of about 6:45 a.m., Georgia Power reported about 109,800 affected customers. Georgia EMC reported about 96,000 customers without power statewide.
MARTA will operate regular rail and bus service Saturday, a spokeswoman said.
