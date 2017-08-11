Listen Live
Not so hot
Close

Not so hot

Not so hot

Not so hot

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

It was just LAST summer that went into the record books as Atlanta’s second hottest summer after 1980. Things are just a bit different this year! Perhaps the La Nina effect.

There were 17 heat records broken or tied in 2016. In fact every season had record warm temperatures last year.

 

This summer we’ve not had many 90 degree days, and we have had zero days of 95 or above. The average LAST date of 95 is today, August 11th. This also marks the END of “the dog days of summer”.

Most of our summers since 2009 have been extremely hot, for that matter, most  summers have been hot and usually in some sort of drought since 1980. So this is a nice bit of relief for the air conditioning bill and the watering bill,  even though most of us would like more sun.

Last summer had something like a near record 86 90-degree-days, prior to that:

Screen Shot 2017-08-11 at 6.51.50 AM

Screen Shot 2017-08-11 at 7.24.25 AM

The date of the AVERAGE last 90-degree-day of the year is September 8th, the latest ever was October 9th.

The fewest 90 days was 2 in 1967, typically we have 37.

This summer we had just one 90 day in May and one in June. (quite the opposite of the past few May and Junes) July had 21 90-degree-days including a max of 94 on July 21st and the 26th.

So far this August we have NOT even reached 90.

 

 

 

