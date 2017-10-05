Listen Live
Nate or it’s moisture still loom even here
Close

Nate or it’s moisture still loom even here

Nate or it’s moisture still loom even here

Nate or it’s moisture still loom even here

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.56.36 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.35.12 PM

Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.31.02 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.31.26 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.32.58 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.34.43 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.35.37 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.37.56 PM Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 4.57.09 PM 205145_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind 205145_earliest_reasonable_toa_no_wsp_34

It has been 15 years since a hurricane last hit that part of the Gulf where Nate is predicted to go:

Screen Shot 2017-10-05 at 5.06.57 PM

With Nate still being so disorganized and so far away, the details of impacts on the U.S. coast and here in Atlanta and the rest of Georgia remain uncertain. Much will depend on how strong it gets once it enters the Gulf this weekend and how fast it accelerates Northeast after landfall.

As of now rain becomes likely for Atlanta, with wind gusts of 30 mph or more expected and an isolated tornado not out of the question. This is tropical depression type effects not tropical storm conditions. However, as I’ve pointed out in prior blogs its a thousand miles away and nothing is written in stone. Updates here, on Twitter and on the radio as needed right thorough the weekend! Stay tuned.

FOLLOW ME on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

