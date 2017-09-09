Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Monstrous Irma strengthens to Cat 4 as it nears Florida Keys
Close

Monstrous Irma strengthens to Cat 4 as it nears Florida Keys

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Eric and Nicole Zajkowski, who just evacuated from their home in Coral Springs, Fla., walk their dog Neeko past a boarded-up store on Savannah's Bay Street Friday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Monstrous Irma strengthens to Cat 4 as it nears Florida Keys

Ty Tagami and Joshua Sharpe The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Hurricane Irma roared toward South Florida Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds. 

Nearly 7 million people were under evacuation orders on Saturday as the frightening storm savaged Cuba and then began turning northwest for its assault on the Florida Keys.  

Clove Cooper, 68, was among those evacuees, given that he lives in a double-wide by a river in rural southeast Georgia.  

“Staying there is suicide,” Cooper said at the shelter at Ware County High School in Waycross Saturday. “This storm here’s devastating. It might change. Only God can say, but why would you chance it?”  

RELATED: Photos of evacuation efforts in Savannah 

Irma is expected to arrive in metro Atlanta Monday afternoon, with 3 to 7 inches of rain and winds gusting up to 60 mph, Channel 2 Action News meteorologists say. High winds tear into the pines and oaks in our City of Trees, bringing down power lines as the branches fall.   

Atlanta is accustomed to seeing downed trees during a hard thunderstorm, but this will not be that.  

“Times 10,” said Peter Jenkins, president of TreeInspection.com. “It’s one thing to have straight-line winds that last a minute. This one’s going to be sustained winds that are going to be much worse that just a regular thunderstorm.”    

RELATED: Camping out at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The storm’s track, as of early Sunday, will take it into South Georgia and then southwest of metro Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Katie Walls said. Irma will be weakening all the while but will still be strong enough to do some damage in Atlanta.

The storm was centered about 70 miles southeast of Key West at 2 a.m. Sunday, with minimum sustained winds of 130 mph, a Category 4 storm.

Irma was expected to track up the western coast in the morning, wreaking destruction from the Keys up to Tampa Bay and beyond. Storm surge warnings, signaling the danger of life-threatening inundation, were issued for the Keys and southwestern Florida, including Tampa Bay. The warning for Naples, one of the southernmost cities on Florida’s Gulf Coast, predicted a surge of 10 to 15 feet.

Walls said heavy squalls with embedded tornadoes had already begun to strike across the southern end of the peninsula by 8 p.m. As of 2:10 a.m., nearly 243,000 Florida Power & Light customers had lost power, the Palm Beach Post reported.

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Eric and Nicole Zajkowski, who just evacuated from their home in Coral Springs, Fla., walk their dog Neeko past a boarded-up store on Savannah's Bay Street Friday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

Savannah Irma

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Eric and Nicole Zajkowski, who just evacuated from their home in Coral Springs, Fla., walk their dog Neeko past a boarded-up store on Savannah's Bay Street Friday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

In a twist of fortunes for which hurricanes are famous, Irma veered off a course that had it aiming directly for Georgia’s coast and began a slow turn westward. The state reversed the eastbound lanes of I-16 (from Macon to Savannah) Saturday morning, only to un-reverse them Saturday afternoon. The entire road was a westbound freeway, but few people were using the extra lanes to go inland.

The evacuee’s lament 

Saturday in Georgia was filled with stories of people who had been pushed far from home and people who said the hell with it and stayed put.

At their home just south of Fort Myers, Fla., the Pipitone family almost got flooded out during Hurricane Harvey – yes, the one that hit Texas. Alexandra Pipitone wasn’t taking any chances on Irma. She and her husband packed up their Coleman stove, canned food and water and set out for East Atlanta early Thursday with their two young children. 

They joined thousands of people from across Florida and the Georgia coast who are flocking to metro Atlanta and other parts of the state.  

RELATED: Braves extend hospitality to Irma evacuees, Marlins players

After riding out Hurricane Matthew last year, Jessica Davila didn’t want to stay in Savannah this time around. Last time, she didn’t have power for two weeks and ran out of formula for her 4-month-old.  

The Davila clan – Jessica, her husband, her children, her mom, stepdad, brother, niece and nephew — caravanned to Dublin in three cars, carrying pictures, important papers and a week’s worth of clothes.  

“Not having a lot of money and having to leave everything we own behind, it’s stressful,” she said. “We don’t have no choice.”  

Close

As Irma moves westward, Deal adds 64 counties to state of emergency 

Eileen Smith, who lives in Daytona Beach and wanted to stay there, said her daughter in Decatur wouldn’t leave her alone.  

“She just nagged and nagged and nagged. I couldn’t take it,” Smith said. “I think it’s silly, but it makes her happy.”  

Smith said she lives in a “shack” near the Intracoastal Waterway but expected her house would remain standing. She said she’s heading back as soon as the rain stops. 

RELATED: Everything you need to know to prepare for hurricanes 

Not a problem for Frank Melton, a 70-year-old semi-retired truck driver in rural Brantley County.  

Under the threat of flooding, you probably wouldn’t want to live by a river. With forecasters warning of tornadoes spinning off a hurricane, you’d really prefer not to live in a mobile home. If there were a mandatory evacuation across the whole county for people in trailers, you’d likely be tempted to leave.  

But you are not Frank Melton.  

He lives in a trailer on 10-foot stilts on the Satilla River in Atkinson, Ga. – a trailer with “Redneck Riviera” emblazoned on the side – and he says he’s ready for whatever comes.  

“I wanna stay here and keep an eye on things,” Melton said.

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
September 9, 2017 Savannah: A child holds his mother's hand waiting in line as hundreds of local residents are evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation on Saturday, September 9, 2017, in Savannah. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to board buses being provided at the location. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

PHOTOS: Georgia prepares for Hurricane Irma

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
September 9, 2017 Savannah: A child holds his mother's hand waiting in line as hundreds of local residents are evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation on Saturday, September 9, 2017, in Savannah. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to board buses being provided at the location. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Should I stay or should I go? 

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in 94 counties and ordered evacuations in all coastal counties east of I-95. But even after he modified the order for Savannah on Saturday, making the evacuation voluntary, hundreds of people crowded the Savannah Civic Center, seeking a ride inland.  

Authorities are using the center as a staging area for people who have no independent means of leaving, with buses set to carry them to storm shelters.  

The long lines didn’t seem to be moving Saturday morning, even though the latest news indicated that this historic coastal town wouldn’t suffer the ferocity expected in central Georgia.  

MORE: Delta warns of Irma impacts, increases flights out of Florida

“We were here last year and it was nothing like this,” Chelsea Mcelveen, 22, said, amidst the crowd that had reached the civic center’s glass doors. Her daughter, 4, stood by her side, and her 3-year-old son was cradled in the arms of fiancé Darrien Rawls, who said it took all of 10 minutes to get on a bus last year.  

Neither was looking forward to what comes next: several days on a hard floor. Last year, they slept in an Augusta school gym, with no pads or cushions for most of their stay. They live near the Ogeechee River on the city’s south side and were concerned about flooding.  

“The only reason we’re leaving is for the safety of the kids,” Rawls said.  

Officials made special provisions for the disabled, taking them into the civic center through the back doors. But the sense of dislocation was still hard to shake.  

RELATED: Irma evacuees keep spirits high at Waycross shelter

Gloria Daniels, 70, was making her way in with a rolling walker.  

“I’m thinking about going back home,” she said, surveying the crowd. “There’s a million people here.”  

She lives in a low-lying area susceptible to flooding, and decided to leave because her daughter told her to. She had no idea where authorities planned to take her.  

“I’m getting on the bus and going for a ride.”

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Crystal Russell, 22, with her dog Rory, and Frankie Richardson, 70, join hundreds being evacuated from Savannah Saturday. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to leave by buses that are being provided. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

irma evac 3

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Crystal Russell, 22, with her dog Rory, and Frankie Richardson, 70, join hundreds being evacuated from Savannah Saturday. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to leave by buses that are being provided. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

No panic here in Atlanta?

Bottled water vanished from store shelves all over metro Atlanta on Friday and Saturday — probably enough water to flood most of metro — and local residents were pumping gas as if someone had imposed an embargo.

One in 10 gas station across the state were out of fuel on Saturday, according to Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. The shortages weren’t so pronounced in Atlanta, unless you found one of the 6 percent of stations that had run out. In Savannah, DeHaan said, 24 percent of stations were outta gas, the highest reate in the state.

RELATED: Evacuating with pets? 3 tips to keep your dog calm

DeHaan said the double blow of Irma evacuations and Harvey’s hit on Texas refineries was behind the shortages. And the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores said the volume of traffic on the highways was slowing down stores’ efforts to resupply locations that had run dry.

Motorists around the state reported that some locations were rationing, limited purchases to $10.

“Three or four days after Irma passes, it should start to improve,” DeHaan said.

Jennifer Brett
Close

irma surfers

Jennifer Brett

The day after a mandatory evacuation went into effect on Tybee Island, most stores and restaurants were closed and boarded up. Plywood covered many homes' windows, and benches and picnic tables had been turned upside down. A stiff wind whipped trees back and forth and water in the marshes along the causeway from Savannah lapped at the road.

A perfect time to go surfing, Noah Mosely and Will Waters figured.

"It's pretty windy," Mosely said. "Really fun waves. The biggest I've surfed this season — the best."

He was coming in about 11:30 a.m. but said he'd be back: "To hell with the storm."

Joshua Sharpe / joshua.sharpe@ajc.com
A sign in Atkinson in Brantley County spells out the water and bread situation.
Close

irma sign

Photo Credit: Joshua Sharpe / joshua.sharpe@ajc.com
A sign in Atkinson in Brantley County spells out the water and bread situation.

Out of the frying pan … 

At a shelter at Crosspointe Church in Valdosta, some evacuees had traveled long distances from Florida. And some had driven over from across town. 

Evacuees from coastal Georgia found that they had left an area where the threat from Irma appeared to be diminishing, and come to a place where the threat was definitely increasing.  

RELATED: Irma evacuees, and their RVs, crowd Walmart in Valdosta

Valdosta is expected to receive tropical-storm force winds, if not worse, when the storm crosses the border from Florida. Some models showed Irma would still be a Category 1 hurricane when it enters the Peach State.  

Larry Brandon didn’t know Valdosta was in the storm’s path until he got to the church to help Saturday morning. So Brandon was at the shelter talking to evacuees with thoughts in the back of his mind about his own home, which has flooded before during heavy rains.  

“I try to block it out,” he said. “My anxiety is rising a bit.”  

Brandon, 66, said he planned to go home at some point to prepare his house for the storm.  

“Every time you look at it, it gets worse,” he said.

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Medical personel assist a woman during the evacuation of Savannah on Saturday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

irma savannah help

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Medical personel assist a woman during the evacuation of Savannah on Saturday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

School closings announced 

The University of Georgia said Saturday it has canceled Monday’s classes and will decide Monday whether to reopen on Tuesday. The Savannah College of Art and Design pushed back the start of its school year for its Atlanta and Savannah campuses until after the storm passes, and Georgia Southern University in Statesboro said it will close through Tuesday.  

MORE: Hurricane Irma: Georgia school, event cancellations and closings 

School systems in Clayton, Henry, Rockdale and Butts counties have already called off school Monday; the latter three have also canceled for Tuesday. DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fulton and Atlanta schools all posted notices on their websites that they are monitoring conditions but, as of Saturday night, had not decided to cancel school.

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
William Lavelle Daniels, his wife April, and their children join hundreds of other local residents being evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center Saturday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

Irma Savannah

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
William Lavelle Daniels, his wife April, and their children join hundreds of other local residents being evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center Saturday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

States of emergency have been declared in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where three of the deaths occurred.

The Southern Region of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service waived fees and made all campgrounds, including the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests in Gainesville, available for individuals displaced by Irma and Harvey.


For people evacuating with animals, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has temporarily suspended Animal Interstate Movement Health Requirements for those entering Georgia from Florida.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry is acting as a horse evacuation site and has 350 stalls available.

The threat of Irma has prompted government agencies, schools and ports along coastal Georgia and other parts of the state to make adjustments.

Contributing: staff writers Jennifer Brett, Arielle Kass, Ben Brasch, David Wickert, Mitchell Northam and Kelly Yamanouchi.

  Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  Hurricane Irma: Florida sheriff's office shares beautiful rainbow photo ahead of storm
    Hurricane Irma: Florida sheriff's office shares beautiful rainbow photo ahead of storm
    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shared a beautiful photo of a rainbow as Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma. >> See the photo here >> Hurricane Irma: Live updates >> On ActionNewsJax.com: Complete coverage of Hurricane Irma The photo was taken at Jacksonville Beach, one of the areas under a mandatory evacuation. >> Read more trending news It quickly got thousands of likes and shares on Facebook.
  'I'm scared to death' says Key West woman riding out storm
    'I'm scared to death' says Key West woman riding out storm
    Hurricane Irma regained strength as it closed in on the Florida Keys early Sunday as forecasters monitored a crucial shift in its trajectory — just a few more miles to the west — that could keep its ferocious eye off the southwest Florida coast and over warm gulf water. The hurricane re-strengthened to Category 4 status with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph (210 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma was expected to gain a little more strength as it moved through the Straits of Florida and remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Tens of thousands of people huddling in shelters watched for updates as the storm swung to the west, now potentially sparing Tampa as well Miami the catastrophic head-on blow forecasters had been warning about for days. But those few miles meant St. Petersburg could get a direct hit, rather than its more populous twin across Tampa Bay. Neither city has suffered a major hurricane in nearly a century. The leading edge of the immense storm bent palm trees and spit rain across South Florida, knocking out power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses, as the eye approached Key West. 'Tonight, I'm sweating. Tonight I'm scared to death,' said 60-year-old Carol Walterson Stroud, who sought refuge in a senior center in Florida's southernmost city with her husband, granddaughter and dog. The streets emptied and shops were boarded up before the wind started to howl. Florida Gov. Rick Scott had warned residents in the state's evacuation zones Saturday that 'this is your last chance to make a good decision.' About 6.4 million people were told to flee. But because the storm is 350 to 400 miles wide, the entire Florida peninsula was exposed. Forecasters said the greater Miami area of 6 million people could still get life-threatening hurricane winds and storm surge of 4 to 6 feet. Irma was at one time the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic with a peak wind speed of 185 mph (300 kph) last week. It left more than 20 people dead across the Caribbean and as it moved north over the Gulf of Mexico's bathtub-warm water of nearly 90 degrees, it was expected to regain strength. Meteorologists predicted Irma would plow into the Tampa Bay area Monday morning. The area has not been struck by a major hurricane since 1921, when its population was about 10,000, National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. Now around 3 million people live there. The latest course also still threatens Naples' mansion- and yacht-lined canals, Sun City Center's retirement homes, and Sanibel Island's shell-filled beaches. Irma's course change caught many off guard and triggered a major round of last-minute evacuations in the Tampa area. Many businesses had yet to protect windows with plywood or hurricane shutters. Some locals grumbled about the forecast, even though Florida's west coast had long been included in the zone of probability. 'For five days, we were told it was going to be on the east coast, and then 24 hours before it hits, we're now told it's coming up the west coast,' said Jeff Beerbohm, a 52-year-old entrepreneur in St. Petersburg. 'As usual, the weatherman, I don't know why they're paid.' Nearly the entire Florida coastline remained under hurricane watches and warnings, and the latest projections could shift again, sparing or savaging other parts of the state. Forecasters warned of storm surge as high as 15 feet (4.5 meters). 'This is going to sneak up on people,' said Jamie Rhome, head of the hurricane center's storm surge unit. The westward shift prompted Pinellas County, home to St. Petersburg, to order 260,000 people to leave, while Georgia scaled back evacuation orders for some coastal residents. Motorists heading inland from the Tampa area were allowed to drive on the shoulders. At Germain Arena not far from Fort Myers, on Florida's southwestern corner, thousands waited in a snaking line for hours to gain a spot in the hockey venue-turned-shelter. 'We'll never get in,' Jamilla Bartley lamented in the parking lot. The governor activated all 7,000 members of the Florida National Guard, and 30,000 guardsmen from elsewhere were on standby. In the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World all were closing Saturday. The Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando airports shut down. Given its mammoth size and strength and its course up the peninsula, it could prove one of the most devastating hurricanes ever to hit Florida, and inflict damage on a scale not seen here in 25 years. Hurricane Andrew smashed into suburban Miami in 1992 with winds topping 165 mph (265 kph), damaging or blowing apart over 125,000 homes. The damage in Florida totaled $26 billion, and at least 40 people died. ___ Reeves reported from Naples. Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington; Terry Spencer in Palm Beach County; Gary Fineout in Tallahassee; Terrance Harris and Claire Galofaro in Orlando; and Jason Dearen, Jennifer Kay and David Fischer in Miami contributed to this report. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER — Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu do time in county jail
    Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu do time in county jail
    Mo the Sloth and Kramer the Emu are as innocent as they come, but they're doing time in a county jail. So are plenty of horses, pigs, goats, sheep, tropical birds, alligators, snakes, turtles and a few other species that the sheriff's office cares for at a farm for abandoned, abused, confiscated or donated animals. Once the 426 humans who normally occupy cells at the Monroe County Jail were evacuated by bus to lockups in Palm Beach County, there was an opportunity to move 250 animals indoors, rather than leave them exposed to Hurricane Irma's storm surge, flooding rains and pounding wind. After all, hurricane preparedness wasn't just about protecting humans and buildings. All over Florida, from zoos to refuges to shelters, getting animals ready for the storm was a top priority as well. 'We're as ready as we can be,' Zoo Miami spokesman Ron Magill said. Such was the sentiment around Florida in the final hours before Irma began its assault on the peninsula. Five dolphins were moved from the Florida Keys to Central Florida in advance of the storm, but most zoos and the like in the Miami area said they were trying to keep their animals in place and secure from whatever Irma will bring. Animal lovers also were keeping track and doing what they could. One person accused a petting zoo near the northern edge of the Florida Keys of mistreating its animals by leaving them outside as the storm neared, a claim rebutted by the facility's owners. Authorities in Palm Beach County were being alerted to many animals chained or caged in yards by fleeing owners; these pets have been rescued and will have new homes, they said. 'We are pretty clear when you surrender your animal you give up your rights,' Dianne Sauve, the director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Hundreds of thoroughbreds were moved from low-lying areas of Gulfstream Park, near Miami, to training facilities and barns farther north. Some animal shelters were relocating dogs and cats to safer facilities, and a humane society near Tampa said it needed for temporary foster homes for more than 100 dogs. 'We live in a hurricane-prone area so our facilities are designed to accommodate these storms,' said Brian Dowling, the general curator at Lion Country Safari in Palm Beach County, where lions, chimpanzees, rhinos and more were staying put. 'Obviously, everything can't be hurricane-proof.' Many of their animals were moved into pens designed to hold up even if nearby buildings were lost in storms or tornadoes. Others were kept in their usual day-to-day habitat, some even with gates left open within their normal spaces. The reason, Dowling said, is simple: Animals sense when things aren't right, and raising their stress can complicate matters. 'We allow those animals to decide where they want to go,' Dowling said. 'It actually reduces the stress level considerably. Their instincts tell them how to ride out the storm.' SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was keeping workers on-site at all hours to care for and monitor the animals. SeaWorld also took in the five adult male dolphins from Dolphin Discovery in Duck Key, where officials said they will stay 'until they can be safely returned to their home in the Florida Keys.' And it was not just in Florida: In Cuba, dolphins wrapped in wet towels were airlifted from the northern part of the island nation to a spot more out of Irma's expected wrath. Irma provided another reminder of what hurricanes have done to the state's ecosystem. A quarter-century after Hurricane Andrew, its impact is still seen in the Everglades, where the invasive Burmese pythons decimating populations of native mammals are believed to be descended from exotic snake breeding facilities that were destroyed in the wind. Most exotic animals that wandered loose in Andrew's wake were recovered, but not the pythons. And with only very large alligators to challenge them, the pythons have thrived in the wetlands. Estimates range from 10,000 to 100,000, but their presence can be seen in the near-total absence of rabbits or other small animals reported by hunters who are now paid by the state to kill the snakes. Given Zoo Miami's proximity to the Everglades, locking it down ahead of Irma was of the utmost importance. 'We needed to secure everything that could become a projectile: garbage cans, wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes, all that stuff, making sure the generators are functioning, getting the signage down,' Magill said. 'We have so many exhibits that need the oxygenation and life-system support for the filtration. We had to make sure all that was functioning.' ___ Associated Press Writers Jennifer Kay and Curt Anderson in Miami contributed to this report. ___ HURRICANE NEWSLETTER - Get the best of the AP's all-formats reporting on Irma and Harvey in your inbox: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb
  Evacuees find shelter in Atlanta: 'I can't believe all the wonderful people'
    Evacuees find shelter in Atlanta: 'I can't believe all the wonderful people'
    Metro Atlanta roads have been stretched thin as people evacuate for Hurricane Irma.  Many people have horror stories about the mad dash to get out of Florida and into Georgia ahead of the storm.  Along with worrying about whether their homes will be standing, evacuees told Channel 2's Matt Johnson they are also concerned about what traffic will be like next week when everyone goes home.  Johnson went to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, which opened its campgrounds for evacuees.  'I can't believe all of the wonderful people here,' evacuee John Glowacki said.  RELATED STORIES: Hurricane Irma: Here are apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes Schools closing ahead of Hurricane Irma impact in Georgia A message to you about Hurricane Irma Glowacki was one of hundreds of people who spent the last few days at the campgrounds.  'A 200-mile trip took me about 13 hours,' evacuee Russell Gorniak said.  Traffic has improved on I-75 in metro Atlanta compared to when evacuees filled the interstate during the week to get here.  'I hope it's not like it was coming up here, but God only knows. Let's put it that way,' Gorniak said.  Johnson spoke to a couple who avoided traffic on the way to metro Atlanta, but missed out on a hotel.  'We left Spring Hill after finding out there wasn't a hotel available within 500 miles,' Gary Houston said.  He said now he's more concerned about the gas supply when it's time to get back on the road.  Most people said since severe weather is expected in the metro Monday and Tuesday, they will wait until Wednesday to head back.
  Hurricane Irma: Insured losses projected up to historic $65 billion
    Hurricane Irma: Insured losses projected up to historic $65 billion
    As Hurricane Irma approaches Florida, much depends on its path but a catastrophe modeling firm projected Saturday that insured losses could range from $20 billion to $65 billion in the U.S. and Caribbean, making Irma a contender for the most expensive hurricane in U.S. history. Human life and safety remain the top priorities for all in the path of the dangerous storm that has already been blamed for at least 23 deaths, but U.S. insured losses alone could range up $50 billion, AIR Worldwide said in a statement. >> Read more trending news The estimate was based on the forecast track as of early Saturday, though a lot could change in the next 24 to 48 hours. Any change would affect which parts of the state take the brunt of damaging winds, storm surges and other devastating effects. A shifting forecast track has been putting the state’s west coast and possibly the Panhandle at greater risk, though dangerous winds, tornadoes, heavy rain and other risks are expected to affect virtually the whole state. The Boston-based firm noted close to 80 percent of the total insured value in Florida is located in coastal counties, “where the amount and value of exposure has been growing significantly for decades.” AIR said its loss estimates for the U.S. include wind and storm surge damage to onshore residential, commercial and industrial properties and their contents, automobiles and insured business-interruption expenses and temporary living expenses for residential properties. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 cost $41.1 billion in insured losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Adjusted for inflation, that was $49.8 billion in 2016 dollars. Much like AIR’s projections, that figure excludes considerable costs not covered by private insurers, such as flood damage covered by the National Flood Insurance Program, uninsured losses and government aid payments. By comparison, Hurricane Andrew in 1992 cost $15.5 billion in insured losses at the time and $24.5 billion adjusted for inflation, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Hurricane Sandy in 2012 produced $18.8 billion in insured losses, or $19.9 billion after inflation. It is too early to know the full costs of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, but it and Irma are likely to emerge as the costliest hurricane on record for a one-two combination in the same season. The immediate concern is making sure people are as safe as they can be, but state officials said they are taking steps to be prepared for what comes afterward, including rescue efforts, recovery and insurance claims. “As Hurricane Irma moves closer to Florida’s shores, we’re already taking steps and making plans to assist Floridians with post-storm recovery,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said Saturday. “We’re putting search and rescue assets in place, and readying our insurance experts to hit the ground running to help consumers with their post-storm claims. I urge all Floridians to finish their final preparations and prepare for Irma’s imminent landfall.”
