Maria still a monster

Radar observations from the San Juan WSR-88D and wind data from an
Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that
Maria has just about completed an eyewall replacement. Based on
the now-dominant outer eyewall, the eye diameter has increased from
10 n mi to 30 n mi. This has likely contributed to some weakening,
and based on the latest observations from the Hurricane Hunters, the
intensity is set at 155 mph which is at the top of category 4 range.
Although there has been a slight reduction of intensity, Maria
remains an extremely dangerous hurricane. Some weakening is
likely while the system crosses Puerto Rico. Later in the forecast
period, less favorable upper-level winds should cause further
weakening, but Maria is likely to remain a large and powerful
hurricane for the next 5 days. The official intensity forecast is
near or a little above the model consensus.
Maria continues to move between west-northwest and northwest at
about 10 mph. The flow on the south side of a weak mid-level ridge
over the western Atlantic is expected to steer the hurricane on this
general heading over the next couple of days. This track will bring
the center of Maria across Puerto Rico and just north of the eastern
Dominican Republic over the next day or so. After that time a
break in the ridge, partially associated with Tropical Storm Jose,
should cause Maria to turn north-northwestward, then northward by
the end of the forecast period. The track guidance remains tightly
clustered through 72 hours, giving fairly high confidence in the
track forecast through that time. There is some increase in the
spread of the models at days 4 and 5, with the latest ECMWF
prediction near the western edge of the guidance envelope but with
all of the reliable models well offshore of the southeast U.S. at
the end of the period. The official forecast is very close to the
latest FSU Superensemble track.
A weak upper level short-wave trough rotating around the backside of Jose brings just a small chance of a shower or thundershower to North Georgia today or tomorrow.
As Maria passes to our north and east it will actually help our weather get nicer by Sunday and next week as subsidence-sinking air motions on its backside cover North Georgia.
MEANWHILE TROPICAL STORM JOSE:
Enhanced BD-curve infrared imagery shows considerable decay of
yesterday afternoon’s burst of deep convection near Jose’s center.
An earlier GPM low-frequency microwave overpass revealed that the
strongest convection and associated winds were located in the north
and west periphery of of the cyclone’s circulation, a wind pattern
indicative of non-tropical systems. Based on the deteriorating
cloud pattern and a blend of the latest subjective T-numbers from
TAFB and SAB, the initial intensity is lowered to 65 mph. Jose has
begun its movement north of the Gulf Stream’s north wall and over
decreasing oceanic temperatures. Subsequent CIMSS shear analysis
and the SHIPS model indicate modest southwesterly shear undercutting
the outflow aloft. These inhibiting factors should result in
additional weakening, and the official forecast calls for Jose to
become a post-tropical cyclone in 48 hours, if not sooner.
The initial motion is estimated to be northeastward at 8 mph.
There is no significant change to the previous track forecast or
philosophy. The large-scale models continue to agree on Jose
decreasing in forward speed and gradually turning toward the east on
Thursday morning in response to a mid-tropospheric shortwave trough
moving eastward out of the eastern Canadian provinces. Through
the remainder of the forecast period, high pressure is expected to
build over the northeast U.S. and adjacent waters, causing Jose to
drift southward and southwestward through the 72 hour period. After
that time, the cyclone is expected to basically meander in the
northwest Atlantic within the weak steering flow produced by the
aforementioned high pressure to the northwest of the cyclone and a
building mid-level ridge to the southeast. The NHC forecast a
little slower at days 4 and 5 and closely follows the GFS/ECMWF
(GFEX) consensus and the forecast input from NOAA Ocean Prediction
Center.
Read previous blog posts for more on Maria/Jose and La Nina and winter.
