Maria starts to head north offshore

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was located

near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 70.6 West. Maria is moving

toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and a motion toward the

north-northwest is expected later today and Saturday. On the

forecast track, Maria’s eye will move near or just east of the Turks

and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas today.

Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher

gusts. Maria is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson

Hurricane Wind Scale. A gradual weakening is forecast during the

next 48 hours.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160

miles (260 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 959 mb (28.32 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions across portions of the Dominican

Republic should subside during the next several hours. Hurricane

conditions are spreading into the Turks and Caicos Islands and the

southeastern Bahamas and will continue through today. Tropical

storm conditions are possible in the central Bahamas beginning late

today.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and

destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet

above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area in the

Dominican Republic, and 1 to 3 ft elsewhere along the northern

coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves

will raise water levels by as much as 9 to 12 feet above normal

tide levels within the hurricane warning area of the southeastern

Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce the following rainfall

accumulations through Saturday:

Turks and Caicos…8 to 16 inches, isolated 20 inches

Puerto Rico…additional 3 to 6 inches, isolated maximum storm

total amounts 40 inches

Eastern Dominican Republic…additional 4 to 8 inches, isolated

storm total amounts 20 inches

Western Dominican Republic and northern Haiti…additional 3 to 6

inches

Mayaguana, southeast Bahamas…4 to 8 inches

Inagua Islands and Crooked Island, Bahamas…2 to 6 inches

Rest of eastern Bahamas…1 to 3 inches

Rainfall on these islands will continue to cause life-threatening

flash floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are affecting Puerto Rico, the

Virgin Islands, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and

Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas. These swells will

reach the remainder of the Bahamas soon and should reach portions

of the United States southeastern coast today. These swells are

likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

There is still a chance, although unlikely, that the core of Maria would come ashore or close to North Carolina or Southern New England sometime next week as a weaker storm.

