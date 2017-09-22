Maria starts to head north offshore

At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was located
near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 70.6 West. Maria is moving
toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and a motion toward the
north-northwest is expected later today and Saturday. On the
forecast track, Maria’s eye will move near or just east of the Turks
and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas today.
Maximum sustained winds are near 125 mph (205 km/h) with higher
gusts. Maria is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. A gradual weakening is forecast during the
next 48 hours.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160
miles (260 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 959 mb (28.32 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
———————-
WIND: Tropical storm conditions across portions of the Dominican
Republic should subside during the next several hours. Hurricane
conditions are spreading into the Turks and Caicos Islands and the
southeastern Bahamas and will continue through today. Tropical
storm conditions are possible in the central Bahamas beginning late
today.
STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and
destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet
above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area in the
Dominican Republic, and 1 to 3 ft elsewhere along the northern
coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves
will raise water levels by as much as 9 to 12 feet above normal
tide levels within the hurricane warning area of the southeastern
Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.
RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce the following rainfall
accumulations through Saturday:
Turks and Caicos…8 to 16 inches, isolated 20 inches
Puerto Rico…additional 3 to 6 inches, isolated maximum storm
total amounts 40 inches
Eastern Dominican Republic…additional 4 to 8 inches, isolated
storm total amounts 20 inches
Western Dominican Republic and northern Haiti…additional 3 to 6
inches
Mayaguana, southeast Bahamas…4 to 8 inches
Inagua Islands and Crooked Island, Bahamas…2 to 6 inches
Rest of eastern Bahamas…1 to 3 inches
Rainfall on these islands will continue to cause life-threatening
flash floods and mudslides.
SURF: Swells generated by Maria are affecting Puerto Rico, the
Virgin Islands, the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and
Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas. These swells will
reach the remainder of the Bahamas soon and should reach portions
of the United States southeastern coast today. These swells are
likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
There is still a chance, although unlikely, that the core of Maria would come ashore or close to North Carolina or Southern New England sometime next week as a weaker storm.
