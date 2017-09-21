Maria heads north over next 5 days

Maria back to Major Hurricane status Cat 3.

Severe flooding continues in Puerto Rico, especially mountainous terrain. Hurricane conditions continue for the Northeastern Dominican Republic.

Although the large, 40 n mi diameter, eye of the hurricane is still

a little ragged-looking, it is gradually becoming better defined,

and a ring of cold cloud tops is intensifying around the eye. The

current intensity estimate is 115 mph based on earlier Air Force

Hurricane Hunter data and recent Dvorak classifications from TAFB

and SAB. Maria is likely to move over warm waters with moderate

southwesterly vertical shear for the next couple of days. Maria’s

well-developed upper-level outflow suggests that shear is probably

not having much influence over the hurricane at this time. Although

the numerical guidance is not very aggressive about intensification,

based on the current trends of the cloud pattern, some strengthening

seems likely over the next day or so. Later in the forecast period,

shear will probably cause gradual weakening. The official intensity

forecast is a little above the latest model consensus.

Maria continues its northwestward motion 9 mph. The

hurricane is expected to turn north-northwestward and northward

around a subtropical ridge over the Atlantic for the next 2 to 3

days. Late in the forecast period, a mid-level high over the

northeastern U.S. could slow the forward motion somewhat. This

high is forecast by the global models to subsequently weaken

however, which should allow Maria to turn north-northeastward in

the flow on the northwestern edge of a subtropical ridge over the

west-central Atlantic. The official track forecast lies between

the corrected consensus guidance and the latest ECMWF prediction.

This is quite similar to the previous NHC track.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue, and catastrophic flash

flooding is occurring in Puerto Rico, especially in areas of

mountainous terrain. Everyone in Puerto Rico should continue to

follow advice from local officials to avoid these life-threatening

flooding conditions.

2. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the northern coast of the

Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the

southeastern Bahamas, where Maria is expected to bring dangerous

wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 21/0900Z 19.6N 68.4W 100 KT 115 MPH

12H 21/1800Z 20.5N 69.3W 105 KT 120 MPH

24H 22/0600Z 21.6N 70.4W 110 KT 125 MPH

36H 22/1800Z 22.9N 71.1W 105 KT 120 MPH

48H 23/0600Z 24.3N 71.7W 100 KT 115 MPH

72H 24/0600Z 27.4N 72.3W 100 KT 115 MPH

96H 25/0600Z 30.0N 72.0W 90 KT 105 MPH

120H 26/0600Z 32.5N 70.5W 80 KT 90 MPH

