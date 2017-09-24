Listen Live
Maria heading north, Tropical Storm Watch issued
Close

Maria heading north, Tropical Storm Watch issued

Maria heading north, Tropical Storm Watch issued

Maria heading north, Tropical Storm Watch issued

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

Final direction of Maria not yet resolved, track more toward or more away from North Carolina and points north still possible. As of now a near miss brushing looks more likely but may change again. Watches or warnings for tropical storm conditions could be issued in future for parts of East Coast.

Screen Shot 2017-09-24 at 5.10.34 PM

 

Screen Shot 2017-09-24 at 5.08.39 PM

 

 

 

ecmwf_sig_hgt_ma_16

NHC OFFICIAL FORECAST:

210332_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind 210332_earliest_reasonable_toa_no_wsp_34

Recent reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter
aircraft indicate that Maria’s pressure has fallen a few millibars
since this morning, but there has been little overall change in
intensity. A blend of the flight-level and Stepped Frequency
Radiometer Microwave Radiometer data yields an initial wind
speed of around 90 kt. Maria will be traversing warm water and
remain in a low shear environment during the next day or so, and
some fluctuations in intensity are possible through Monday.
After that time, Maria is forecast to move over cooler waters left
over from Hurricane Jose. This is likely to result in gradual
weakening, however Maria is forecast to maintain hurricane status
through the entire forecast period.

Maria is moving just west of due north or 350/8 kt. The hurricane is
currently being steered north-northwestward to northward between a
cut-off low over the southeastern U.S. and a subtropical ridge over
the southwestern Atlantic. The forward motion of the hurricane
should slow down over the next couple of days as a ridge builds to
the north of the system over the northeastern United States. After
72 h, Maria should turn east-northeastward and begin to recurve as
the deep-layer flow turns southwestward ahead of large mid-latitude
trough that is forecast to move over the Great Lakes region by the
end of the week. The latest runs of the dynamical models are fairly
similar to the previous ones, with the ECMWF along the western side
of the guidance and the GFS near the eastern edge. The NHC track
is between these solutions, and lies west of the various consensus
aids out of respect for the ECMWF and its ensemble mean.

Since Maria is a large hurricane, the associated tropical-storm-
force winds could reach a portion of the North Carolina in about 48
hours. As a result, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a
portion of the coast of North Carolina.

Screen Shot 2017-09-24 at 5.13.44 PM

See prior blog posts on Maria for other info.

In the first week or two of October attention will turn to the Western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico:

Screen Shot 2017-09-24 at 11.25.18 AM

Screen Shot 2017-09-24 at 11.29.16 AM

Screen Shot 2017-09-24 at 11.22.57 AM

Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.44.48 AM

FOLLOW ME on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB

 

 

 

 

News

  • President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    President's criticisms spark more protests at NFL games
    A week ago, just four players didn't stand and two raised their fists. Defensive star Von Miller was among the majority of Denver Broncos who took a knee in Buffalo Sunday, where Bills running back LeSean McCoy stretched during the 'Star Spangled Banner.' In Chicago, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the tunnel except for one player, Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva, who stood outside with a hand over his heart. Tom Brady was among the New England Patriots who locked arms in solidarity in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The president's comments turned the anthems — usually sung during commercials — into must-watch television shown live by the networks and Yahoo!, which streamed the game in London. In some NFL stadiums, crowds booed or yelled at players to stand. There was also some applause. NFL players, coaches, owners and executives used the anthems to show solidarity in their defiance to Trump's criticism. In Detroit, anthem singer Rico Lavelle took a knee at the word 'brave,' lowering his head and raising his right fist into the air. Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson, whose brother, Woody, is the ambassador to England and one of Trump's most ardent supporters, called it 'an honor and a privilege to stand arm-in-arm unified with our players during today's national anthem' in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The issue reverberated across the Atlantic, where about two dozen players, including Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the U.S. anthem at Wembley Stadium. 'We stand with our brothers,' Suggs said. 'They have the right and we knelt with them today. To protest, non-violent protest, is as American as it gets, so we knelt with them today to let them know that we're a unified front. There ain't no dividing us. I guess we're all son-of-a-bitches.' Jaguars owner Shad Khan and players on both teams who were not kneeling remained locked arm-in-arm throughout the playing of the anthem and 'God Save The Queen.' No players were knelt during the British anthem. Trump saw the arm-in-arm gestures as a victory . Among his latest tweets on the top Sunday was this: 'Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!' A handful of NFL players have refused to stand during the anthem to protest several issues, including police brutality. But that number ballooned Sunday following Trump's two-day weekend rant that began with the president calling for NFL protesters to be fired and continued Saturday with the president rescinding a White House invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors over star Stephen Curry's criticism of Trump. The movement started more than a year ago when former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Collin Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem as a protest of police treatment of racial minorities. This season, no team has signed him, and some supporters believe NFL owners are avoiding him because of the controversy. A handful of Miami Dolphins players wore black T-shirts supporting Kaepernick during pregame warm-ups. The shirts have '#IMWITHKAP' written in bold white lettering on the front. Trump's targeting of top professional athletes in football and basketball brought swift condemnation from executives and players in the National Football League and the National Basketball Association. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended Trump's attacks Sunday, saying on ABC's 'This Week' that the president thinks 'owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem.' Mnuchin added that 'they can do free speech on their own time.' The National Hockey League's reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins announced Sunday they've accepted a White House invitation from Trump. The Penguins said they respect the office of the president and 'the long tradition of championship team visiting the White House.' 'Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways,' the Penguins said. 'However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit.' Before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in Minneapolis on Sunday, the Los Angeles Sparks left the floor while the Minnesota Lynx stood arm-in-arm. The Sparks returned to a chorus of boos when the song was finished. Sports hasn't been immune from America's deep political rifts, but the president's delving into the NFL protests started by Kaepernick brought new attention to the issues. 'Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'' Trump said to loud applause Friday night at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama. 'If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!' Trump said in a Sunday morning tweet. Trump also mocked the league's crackdown on illegal hits, suggesting the league had softened because of its safety initiatives, which stem from an increased awareness of the devastating effects of repeated hits to the head. Kahn, who was among the NFL owners who chipped in $1 million to the Trump inauguration committee, said he met with his team captains before kickoff in London 'to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump.' Trump's comments drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes, with LeBron James calling the president a 'bum.' Hours later, Major League Baseball saw its first player take a knee during the national anthem. The NFL its players, often at odds, have been united in condemning the president's criticisms. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who's been a strong supporter of the president, expressed 'deep disappointment' with Trump. The NFL, meanwhile, said it would re-air a unity spot called 'Inside These Lines' during its Sunday night game between Oakland and Washington on NBC. 'Inside These Lines' is a 60-second video that highlights the power of football to bring people together. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL ___ AP Sports Writers Dennis Waszak Jr., Steve Reed, Larry Lage and Stephen Whyno and Associated Press Writer Zac Boyer contributed. ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
  • Group of Georgia Tech students robbed at gunpoint
    Group of Georgia Tech students robbed at gunpoint
    A group of seven Georgia Tech students said they were robbed about 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.  The students, who were walking on Mecaslin Street toward 14th Street in northwest Atlanta, said they were approached by two men with guns while a third man stayed in a nearby car, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Bender said. Several phones, credit cards, IDs and keys were stolen from the students before the three men drove away in a dark-colored sedan, headed toward 14th Street, Bender said. MORE: 5 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks No one was hurt in the incident, which is the most recent of several reported robberies this month. A previous robbery was reported in the same area, when three college students, two from Georgia Tech and one from Georgia State, were robbed at gunpoint Sept. 4 near Mecaslin Street and Ethel Street in northwest Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. RELATED: Second robbery in 2017 reported on KSU campus Before that, two students walking home on Richards Street were ambushed around 1 a.m. Sept. 4.  Police are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:    
  • Man arrested in connection with infant daughter's death
    Man arrested in connection with infant daughter's death
    A Gwinnett County father accused of killing his infant daughter is in jail this morning. Federal agents arrested him after he stepped off a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. We’re learning details of his capture for Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. Charles Hamilton was on the run for several days. Police said he took off three days after the beating that sent his 3-month-old daughter to the hospital, and the day before Adriana Hamilton died from her injuries. Photos show U.S. Customs Border Protection's Border Patrol arresting Hamilton. The officers, along with FBI agents, captured him as he arrived Saturday afternoon back in Atlanta on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Earlier this week, officers said they found Hamilton’s SUV parked at the airport. Police said he is charged with the murder of his daughter. An autopsy revealed the infant had broken ribs and suffered head trauma, police said. Hamilton was allegedly watching the baby at his girlfriend's apartment when, neighbors said, he had them call 911 and said she was not breathing. Federal agents at the airport turned over Hamilton to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, police said. He is expected to have his first appearance in front of a judge sometime Sunday, police said.
  • Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration's response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status. In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane. The opening of the island's main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days. The federal aid effort is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico's towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Maria's devastating crossing of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The island's infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts. A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances authorized up to $1 billion in local funds to be used for hurricane response, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he would ask for more. 'We're going to request waivers and other mechanisms so Puerto Rico can respond to this crisis,' he said. 'Puerto Rico will practically collect no taxes in the next month.' U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York said she will request a one-year waiver from the Jones Act, a federal law blamed for driving up prices on Puerto Rico by requiring cargo shipments there to move only on U.S. vessels as a means of supporting the U.S. maritime industry. 'We will use all our resources,' Velazquez said. 'We need to make Puerto Rico whole again. These are American citizens.' A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said. 'Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It's at capacity,' he said, crying. 'We need someone to help us immediately.' The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan. Authorities in the town of Vega Alta on the north coast said they had been unable to reach an entire neighborhood called Fatima, and were particularly worried about residents of a nursing home. 'I need to get there today,' Mayor Oscar Santiago told The Associated Press. 'Not tomorrow, today.' Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. 'This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,' he said. Rossello and other officials praised the federal government for planning its response in detail before the storm hit, a contrast with what Puerto Rico has long seen as the neglect of 3.4 million Americans living in a territory without a vote in Congress or the electoral college. 'This is the first time we get this type of federal coordination,' said Resident Commission Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Washington. A dam upstream of the towns of Quebradillas and Isabela in northwest Puerto Rico was cracked but had not burst by Saturday night as water continued to pour out of rain-swollen Lake Guajataca. Federal officials said Friday that 70,000 people, the number who live in the surrounding area, would have to be evacuated. But Javier Jimenez, mayor of the nearby town of San Sebastian, said he believed the number was far smaller. Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said about 300 families were in harm's way. The governor said there is 'significant damage' to the dam and authorities believe it could give way at any moment. 'We don't know how long it's going to hold. The integrity of the structure has been compromised in a significant way,' Rossello said. Some residents nonetheless returned to their homes Saturday as the water levels in the reservoir began to sink. 'There were a lot of people worried and crying, but that's natural, because the reservoir was about to break through,' said Maria Nieves, 43. 'They couldn't open the spillway until later in the night.' The 345-yard (316-meter) dam, which was built around 1928, holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). More than 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) of rain from Maria fell on the surrounding mountains. Officials said 1,360 of the island's 1,600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may worsen. At least 31 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean due to Maria, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one. Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja. Many Puerto Ricans planned to head to the mainland to temporarily escape the devastation. ____ Coto reported from San Juan.
  • Falcons hold on to beat Lions 30-26 thanks to NFL rule
    Falcons hold on to beat Lions 30-26 thanks to NFL rule
    Matthew Stafford's pass to Golden Tate was ruled to be just short of the goal line in the final seconds, overturning the call on the field and allowing the Atlanta Falcons to hold on for a 30-26 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Stafford threw a slant to Tate and a video review determined he was down just inside the 1 with 8 seconds left. By rule, 10 seconds had to run off the clock, and that ended the game because the Lions didn't have any timeouts. Former NFL officiating chief Dean Blandino, now a Fox analyst, explained the call in a tweet: 'To recap in DET: ruling on the field was a TD which stops the clock. After review, Tate was short which would have kept the clock running ... This carries a 10-sec runoff. Had the call on the field been correct initially, the clock would have run out. That's the spirit of the rule.' The defending NFC champion Falcons (3-0) overcame Matt Ryan's three interceptions and many other mistakes, including on Detroit's last drive. Falcons cornerback Marcus Trufant was called for pass interference in the end zone on a third-and-10 from the Atlanta 19, giving the Lions a first down at the 1 with 19 seconds left. Trufant was flagged for holding on a second-and-30 from the Falcons 38 earlier in the drive, allowing Detroit to extend the drive. Detroit (2-1) never led in the game, but failed to pull off another comeback in the fourth quarter. TAKING A KNEE Detroiter Rico Lavelle, who sang the anthem, added a new layer to pregame protests around the league. Just before finishing the song and belting out 'brave,' Lavelle went down on his right knee, bowed his head and raised his right fist wrapped around the microphone. Eight Lions and two Falcons also took a knee on the sideline as owners for both teams locked arms with players and coaches. INJURIES Falcons: Atlanta was without three starters: defensive end Vic Beasley (hamstring), defensive end Courtney Upshaw (knee/ankle) and Ryan Schraeder (concussion). The Falcons appeared to miss Schraeder in particular because his replacement, Ty Sambrailo, gave up two sacks in the first half. Lions: Detroit was also missing a trio of first-string players: linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion), safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder) and center Travis Swanson (ankle). Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel left the game with an injured right knee, but was able to return. UP NEXT Falcons: Host Buffalo next Sunday. Lions: Play at Minnesota next Sunday. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Right-wing activist holds short, small California rally
    Right-wing activist holds short, small California rally
    Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos blew kisses, posed for selfies and briefly addressed a few dozen supporters at the University of California, Berkeley while a slightly larger crowd protesting his blink-and-you-miss-it appearance Sunday was kept separate by police. Yiannopoulos, wearing sunglasses and an American flag hoodie under a denim jacket, spoke without amplification for a few moments Sunday on the steps of Sproul Hall. Then he led a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before being whisked away in a car. Jake Wall, a college student from Los Angeles in town to visit his girlfriend, described Yiannopolous' appearance as a 'meet and greet.' He said Yiannapoulos couldn't make any points without a microphone and promised his admirers he'd return to deliver a proper address. 'I think the administration made it impossible for him to give a speech,' Wall said. 'When you can't speak through a mic, how effective was that?' Those hoping to hear a speech were herded through metal detectors, while demonstrators who came out against it were held behind barricades on Sproul Plaza, the center of activity on campus during the 1960s Free Speech Movement. A conservative campus group previously said a planned four-day event dubbed Free Speech Week was canceled. However, Yiannopoulos announced Saturday that he would appear with other conservative firebrands at an unsanctioned rally. Pro-Yiannopoulos marchers toted signs saying 'Stop liberal intolerance, support Trump,' while those on the other side shouted slogans like 'No Trump, no KKK.' Kat McLain, 26, said she considers herself a liberal but decided to come out to support conservatives' right to be heard. 'A lot can be gained if we're willing to listen to these people,' said McLain, a film student at San Francisco State University. 'There's no way to come to a peaceful resolution until we can stop and talk to each other.' The conservative student group Berkeley Patriot, which had been organizing the Free Speech Week event with Yiannopoulos, told university administrators that the group would cancel it, the university said. 'It is extremely unfortunate that this announcement was made at the last minute, even as the University was in the process of spending significant sums of money and preparing for substantial disruption of campus life in order to provide the needed security for these events,' UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said in a statement. Yiannopoulos said he was blindsided and 'personally irritated' by the news. University officials said they had worked around-the-clock and spent more than $1 million to ensure there would be adequate security for the events. Berkeley's reputation as a liberal stronghold and the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement has made the city and campus flashpoints for the country's political divisions since the election of Republican President Donald Trump. Since February, four political demonstrations have turned violent with masked anarchists rioting on campus. Yiannopoulos' attempt to speak at Berkeley in February was shut down by masked anarchists who rioted on campus. 'Claims that this (the cancellation of the Free Speech Week event) is somehow the outcome desired by the campus are without basis in fact,' Mogulof said. 'The University was prepared to do whatever was necessary to support the First Amendment rights of the student organization.' Campus police Chief Margo Bennett said Saturday that authorities were 'going to be prepared and handle things that may happen when a speaker can just show up.' She said anyone can come to the open plaza to speak, but they can't use amplified sound without permission or interfere with the business of the university. Her address to the media Saturday afternoon was halted by a demonstrator who railed against the 'fascist assault' on the university and announced a counter-protest against Yiannopoulos. Berkeley freshman Alexandria Storm bemoaned the money spent on a huge police presence for an event that went bust. 'This is a waste of resources, a waste of student dollars to militarize the police,' she said. Over the last few days, student bulletin boards on Sproul Plaza were papered with fliers calling on counter-protesters to 'Shut Down Milo Yiannopoulos,' saying his brand of inflammatory speech against Muslims, immigrants, women and transgender people was hateful and should not be allowed. The fliers advised supporters to bring bandannas to cover their faces in case police fire tear gas. In anticipation of Free Speech Week, several hundred people marched on the streets of Berkeley to Sproul Plaza on Saturday in a protest dubbed 'No Hate in the Bay.' They chanted 'say it loud, say it clear, Nazis are not welcome here' and halted traffic at several blocked intersections. Speakers included Chelsea Manning, the 29-year-old transgender woman known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents. One group carried a large banner that read 'An injury to one is an injury to all.' ____ Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed from Los Angeles.
