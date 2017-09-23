Listen Live
Maria can’t be written off for East Coast
Close

Maria can’t be written off for East Coast

Maria can’t be written off for East Coast

Maria can’t be written off for East Coast

By: Kirk Mellish @MellishMeterWSB Kirk Mellish's Weather Commentary

As I’ve been pointing out all week on the radio and in frequent blog posts here, great uncertainty existed on any U.S. mainland impacts in the longer term.

I pointed out over and over again that at 5 days and beyond, the normal and expected error on the track is measured in hundreds of miles. And that is true under the best of circumstances where models do not vacillate and/or the steering mechanisms are fairly straight forward. That was never the case for Irma nor for Maria.

Those have been explained in my tweets and here in these blogs.

Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.24.58 AM Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.25.53 AM Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.28.49 AM Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.31.16 AM

The spread in some models ensemble spaghetti has actually  increased, indicating growing uncertainty in a safe pass out to sea.

Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.32.06 AM Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.33.21 AM

Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.41.15 AM Screen Shot 2017-09-23 at 10.42.01 AM

085915_earliest_reasonable_toa_no_wsp_34

 

 

