Irma threat grows for FL,GA,SC

No major changes made from yesterdays forecast track as of now. It is worth noting however that a spread still exists in the longer range track prediction. There is certainly time for the storm to surprise in one way or another, either on intensity or on track so nothing is set in stone.

The storm is the size of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina combined. But the strongest winds are near the eye about 40 miles in diameter.

If Irma makes a trek up the East Coast from Miami to southern South Carolina as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane, as the models currently suggest, the portions of the coast that the eyewall touches will potentially see a massive and catastrophic storm surge, breaking all-time storm surge records and causing many billions of dollars in damage. Even areas up to a hundred miles to the north of where the center makes landfall could potentially see record storm surges. The area of most concern is the northern coast of Florida, the coast of Georgia, and the southern coast of South Carolina, due to the concave shape of the coast, which will act to funnel and concentrate the storm surge to ridiculous heights. If we look at storm surge maps we see that in a worst-case Category 3 hurricane hitting at high tide, the storm tide (the combined effect of the storm surge and the tide) ranges from 17 – 20’ above ground along the northern coast of Florida, and 18 – 23 feet above ground along the Georgia coast. If Irma is a Cat 4, these numbers increase to 22 – 28 feet for the coast of Georgia. This is a Katrina-level storm surge, the kind that causes incredible destruction and mass casualties among those foolish enough to refuse to evacuate.

GLOBAL MODELS, ENSEMBLES AND STRIKE PROBABILITIES FROM THEM: