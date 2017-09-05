Irma path far from certain

Large and dangerous top category Irma will continue to impact the Caribbean islands this week, but when where and what the WORSE of the storm will do to the United States remains uncertain. However, FLORIDA is clearly the current greatest worry.

The pattern is highly complex and small changes in subtle features aloft will have big changes in the strength and future path of Irma:

Canadian ensemble is an outlier:

Good tip from NHC: focus on cone, NOT the center line. Avg track errors are 175 miles at Day 4, 225 miles at Day 5!

GFS ensembles bunched closer over FL while the ECMWF has much greater spread (uncertainty) in the spaghetti plot:

NHC seems to be following the “Megacluster” ensemble:

As per NHC’s official list of landfalling going back to 1851, continental USA has never had two Cat 4s in one year.

Just about all of the generally reliable guidance keep as a category 4 or more for the next 5 days- Super rare Atlantic forecast! Only 4 storms have done this in the past 50 years…so about a once per decade run of prolonged intensity (if it verifies).

Has the “buzzsaw” look on Satellite:

The max winds verified puts it in rare company:

Hurricanes Allen and Ivan hold the Atlantic record for longest time at Category 5 strength (3 days). Irma may approach that record. Irma is the strongest Atlantic storm since Felix in 2007 on winds and lowest pressure since Igor in 2010.

Irma is the 17th hurricane in the Atlantic on record to have max winds >= 175 mph. Atlantic max wind record is Allen (1980) at 190 mph.

Previous blog post on Irma here

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER @MellishMeterWSB