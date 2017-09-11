Listen Live
Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Weather

rain-day
63°
Wind and Rain
H -° L 61°
  • rain-day
    63°
    Current Conditions
    Wind and Rain. H -° L 61°
  • wind-and-rain-day
    Today
    Wind and Rain. H -° L 61°
  • wind-and-rain-day
    69°
    Tomorrow
    Wind and Rain. H 69° L 59°
Weather
Irma: Live updates
Irma: Live updates

Hurricane Irma Slams Naples

Irma: Live updates

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA -  Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma. 

>> Read more trending news

Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland.

Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening.

>> Scroll down for the latest

Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A truck is seen on its side after being blown over as Hurricane Irma passed through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma, which first made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, has weakened to a Category 2 as it moves up the coast.
Hurricane Irma: Live updates

Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A truck is seen on its side after being blown over as Hurricane Irma passed through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma, which first made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, has weakened to a Category 2 as it moves up the coast.
Hurricane Track

Enhanced Satellite

A man photographs the ocean before the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in luquillo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola and a possible direct hit on densely populated South Florida. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Hurricane Irma: Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands brace for storm

Photo Credit: Carlos Giusti/AP
A man photographs the ocean before the arrival of Hurricane Irma, in luquillo, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola and a possible direct hit on densely populated South Florida. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
News

  Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  Hurricane Jose weakens, Katia dissipates
    Hurricane Jose weakens, Katia dissipates
    The National Hurricane Center upgraded tropical storms Jose and Katia to hurricanes last week as Irma barreled toward the Florida coast. Katia was downgraded Sept. 9.  >> See the latest on Katia, Jose and Irma 
  WARNING: Beware of hurricane relief scams
    WARNING: Beware of hurricane relief scams
    In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scams. “Seeing or hearing about the devastation caused by a natural disaster evokes our sympathies and our desire to help those affected,” Carr’s office wrote in a news release Monday night. “Unfortunately, scammers realize this and do not hesitate to take advantage of people’s heightened emotions. They may pose as reputable charities soliciting donations and target consumers through unsolicited emails, telemarketing calls or by knocking on their doors. They often create legitimate-looking websites that have similar names as actual charities, sometimes even using the actual logo of a reputable relief organization.” Below is a list of recommendations to make sure you are donating to a legitimate charity: Don’t respond to unsolicited emails and avoid clicking on any links they contain. Only open attachments from senders you know and trust. Don’t give out money over the phone unless you have initiated the call and are confident that the charity is legitimate. You can research a charity by going to give.org or charitynavigator.org. Look up the actual website of the charity you want to donate to rather than trusting a link from an email or pop-up ad. Note that legitimate charities’ websites typically end in .org, not .com. Be cautious of crowdfunding sites. Since some of them do little to vet people who post for assistance after a disaster, be extra diligent about donating this way. The Better Business Bureau warns that some individuals posting for donations may not have any official connection to a charitable organization or could be using names and photos of victims without their families’ permission. Home Repair Fraud Following a weather-related emergency, scammers often show up offering to help with tree removal and home repair work. The attorney general’s office advises consumers to do business with local firms that are well-established and whose references can be checked. “Do not give individuals money upfront based upon the promise that they will be back to do the work,” the office said. More suggestions of things to do before hiring someone to do home repairs: Ask friends, neighbors and co-workers for referrals. Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if there are any complaints against the business. Make sure that general contractors, electricians, plumbers and heating and air conditioning contractors are licensed. You can verify this on the secretary of state’s website. Note that certain specialty occupations such as roofers, painters, drywall contractors and repair handymen are not required to be licensed by the state. Get written bids from several contractors. Be skeptical if the bid is too low. Cheaper is not necessarily better. Ask for references and check them out. Always insist on a written contract for work to be performed, with all guarantees, warranties and promises in writing. Ask to see proof of insurance -- personal liability, workers’ compensation and property damage. Never pay for the entire project before the work begins. A small payment may be due upfront, but don’t pay in full until the project has been completed to your satisfaction. Paying with a credit card instead of cash will give you more protections against fraud. Imposters Scammers may also try to steal your money by posing as representatives from insurance companies, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Association or law enforcement agencies. Don’t give out personal or financial information to someone you don’t know. Remember that the services offered by FEMA and SBA are free, so if a “representative” asks you for payment, it’s a scam.
  18-month sentence for ex-Navy commander in bribery scandal
    18-month sentence for ex-Navy commander in bribery scandal
    A retired U.S. Navy commander in Hawaii was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison for lying about his relationship with a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed 'Fat Leonard.' David Kapaun abused his position in the Navy to help give a contractor an unfair advantage, U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway said. That contractor, Leonard Francis, has admitted bribing Navy officials with cash, prostitutes and other gifts in exchange for information to help his company. He's awaiting sentencing. Prosecutors call him the center of a massive corruption scandal involving 30 defendants. Kapaun, while working in Singapore from 2002 to 2004, was one of the officials Francis plied with gifts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher said. Kapaun was instrumental in helping Francis grow his company, Pletcher said. Kapaun didn't disclose receiving dinners, hotel stays and prostitutes from Francis, his defense attorney Victor Bakke said previously. A 'sense of entitlement' was partly to blame for his actions, Kapaun said at his sentencing. 'I apologize to the American people,' he said. Bakke said Kapaun was prepared to pay $50,000 restitution on Monday and will pay a $25,000 fine in installments. Mollway also ordered Kapaun to serve three years of supervised release and 200 hours of community service. Kapaun pleaded in guilty in June, saying he lied when didn't disclose on a security clearance form his connection to Francis.
More

