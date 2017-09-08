Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Irma expected to hit Florida gulf coast as a Category 4 storm
Close

Irma expected to hit Florida gulf coast as a Category 4 storm

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Eric and Nicole Zajkowski, who just evacuated from their home in Coral Springs, Fla., walk their dog Neeko past a boarded-up store on Savannah's Bay Street Friday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Irma expected to hit Florida gulf coast as a Category 4 storm

Ty Tagami and Ben Brasch The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

The outer bands of Hurricane Irma reached into Florida Saturday, and the storm remained on track to strike metro Atlanta late Monday or early Tuesday. 

Irma was at Category 3 as it passed over Cuba Saturday but was expected to strengthen to Category 4 as it turned north toward the Florida Keys, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Katie Walls.

She reported this afternoon that a hurricane warning has been posted in South Georgia and up the coast to Savannah.

Meanwhile, the state reversed the eastbound lanes of I-16 Saturday morning, making the entire interstate a westbound freeway, and then canceled the reversal Saturday afternoon"due to the lack of traffic using the contraflow.” The governor’s office also announced that  the mandatory evacuation order for portions of Chatham County (Savannah) had been lifted.

The University of Georgia announced it was canceling classes on Monday and would decide by noon Monday whether to reopen on Tuesday.

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Eric and Nicole Zajkowski, who just evacuated from their home in Coral Springs, Fla., walk their dog Neeko past a boarded-up store on Savannah's Bay Street Friday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

Savannah Irma

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Eric and Nicole Zajkowski, who just evacuated from their home in Coral Springs, Fla., walk their dog Neeko past a boarded-up store on Savannah's Bay Street Friday. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Walls said Saturday that the Atlanta area can expect three to five inches of rain beginning on Monday and perhaps continuing into Tuesday, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph. 

Irma will cause “incredible damage and devastation” in Florida, Channel 2 meteorologist Brad Nitz said. He singled out Naples and Fort Myers on the Gulf coast as lying directly in the expected path of the storm and said the Tampa area will be in for a battering as well.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Irma had weakened slightly as it struck Cuba. It was expected to turn north Saturday and arrive in the Florida Keys by first light Sunday. Earlier forecasts that it would be a Category 5 hurricane when it hit Florida were downgraded. 

Because Irma’s forecast track has shifted west, Gov. Nathan Deal has now extended his state of emergency declaration to 64 more counties.  

Close

As Irma moves westward, Deal adds 64 counties to state of emergency 

Mandatory evacuations for coastal areas east of I-95 and part of Chatham County remain in place.

Long lines formed outside the Savannah Civic Center Saturday morning as the mandatory evacuation order took effect.

Authorities are using the center as a staging ground for people who have no independent means of leaving, with buses set to carry them to inland storm shelters.

Hundreds stood in lines that didn't seem to be moving, even though the latest news reports indicated that this historic coastal town wouldn't suffer the ferocity expected in central Georgia, where forecasts were placing Irma's center.

Many were simply heeding the word "mandatory" in Gov. Nathan Deal's evacuation order, although the order became voluntary later Saturday for most Chatham residents.

Others seemed to be reacting to the memory of Hurricane Matthew last year, where some recalled a less zealous evacuation.

RELATED: Photos of evacuation efforts in Savannah 

RELATED: Hurricane Irma: Everything you need to know to prepare for hurricanes 

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
September 9, 2017 Savannah: A child holds his mother's hand waiting in line as hundreds of local residents are evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation on Saturday, September 9, 2017, in Savannah. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to board buses being provided at the location. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

PHOTOS: Georgia prepares for Hurricane Irma

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
September 9, 2017 Savannah: A child holds his mother's hand waiting in line as hundreds of local residents are evacuated from the city at the Savannah Civic Center during a mandatory evacuation on Saturday, September 9, 2017, in Savannah. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to board buses being provided at the location. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

"We were here last year and it was nothing like this," Chelsea Mcelveen 22, said, amidst the crowd that had reached the civic center's glass doors. Her daughter, 4, stood by her side, and her 3-year-old son was cradled in the arms of fiancé Darrien Rawls, who said it took all of 10 minutes to get on a bus last year.

Neither was looking forward to what comes next: several days on a hard floor. Last year, they slept in an Augusta school gym, with no pads or cushions for most of their stay. They live near the Ogeechee River on the city's south side, and were mildly concerned about flooding.

"The only reason we're leaving is for the safety of the kids," Rawls said.

William Levlle Daniels, 49, didn't want to leave, but his wife was requiring it. Their five children, aged 2 to 11, were drinking grape juice and sitting on luggage across the street from the crowd.

The family is homeless, split between two shelters, and Daniels recognized many other homeless men in the crowd, some of whom he didn't trust enough to let his young daughters stand near them. He was waiting for the line to die down.

ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Crystal Russell, 22, with her dog Rory, and Frankie Richardson, 70, join hundreds being evacuated from Savannah Saturday. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to leave by buses that are being provided. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Close

irma evac 3

Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Crystal Russell, 22, with her dog Rory, and Frankie Richardson, 70, join hundreds being evacuated from Savannah Saturday. Officials are expecting 1,500 to 3,000 without transportation to leave by buses that are being provided. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

"I think women and children and families should be the main concern right now instead of piling up like this," he said. Besides the fear of child molesters and "mental health people," Daniels, a 26-year Savannah resident, was worried about a stampede.

He was reluctant to board a bus, in part because it would be taking his family nearer the eye of the storm, according to the latest forecasts. But his wife, April Daniels, 31, was insistent.

"I was told it is a mandatory evacuation," she said. "The safety of my children is number one."

Officials made special provisions for the disabled, taking them into the civic center through the back doors. Gloria Daniels, 70, was making her way there with a rolling walker.

"I'm thinking about going back home," she said, surveying the crowd. "There's a million people here." She lives in a low lying area susceptible to flooding, and decided to leave because her daughter told her to. She had no idea where authorities planned to take her.

"I'm getting on the bus and going for a ride."

MORE: On Georgia coast, some plan to stay during mandatory evacuation

Jennifer Brett
Close

irma surfers

Jennifer Brett

The day after a mandatory evacuation went into effect on Tybee Island, most stores and restaurants were closed and boarded up. Plywood covered many homes' windows, and benches and picnic tables had been turned upside down. A stiff wind whipped trees back and forth and water in the marshes along the causeway from Savannah lapped at the road.

A perfect time to go surfing, Noah Mosely and Will Waters figured.

"It's pretty windy," Mosely said. "Really fun waves. The biggest I've surfed this season — the best."

He was coming in about 11:30 a.m. but said he'd be back: "To hell with the storm."

Joshua Sharpe / jsharpe@ajc.com
A sign in Waycross spells out the water and bread situation.
Close

irma sign

Photo Credit: Joshua Sharpe / jsharpe@ajc.com
A sign in Waycross spells out the water and bread situation.

In Southeast Georgia, officials are concerned about flooding in low-lying lands and tornadoes spinning off from the so-called “dirty” eastern side of the storm as Irma heads farther west. They’re urging residents, especially those in trailer homes, to find better shelter.

In Brantley County, a mandatory evacuation took effect Saturday morning for anyone living east of U.S. 301 and everyone in a mobile home. Michelle Lee, the county emergency management director, figures about 75 percent of residents in the rural and wild jurisdiction live in trailers. 

“We made it through Hurricane Matthew, we’ll make it through this one,” said Kyle Chesser, a 17-year-old who lives near the Satilla River, which empties into the Atlantic Ocean from adjacent Camden County.

“It’s just another day,” he said. “It don’t bother me.”

Frank Melton, a semi-retired 70-year-old truck driver, also planned to stay. He lives on a portion of the Satilla where the trailers, custom homes and barns — even the propane tanks and pump houses — are on stilts. Many of the homes were empty Saturday afternoon as residents fled for higher ground, but Melton felt ready for whatever Irma brings.

He’s lived in his trailer, which sits about 10 feet off the ground and has sign reading “Redneck Riviera” on its side, for 10 years and has made it through plenty of floods. 

“I wanna stay here and keep an eye on things,” he said.

He did the same in 2009, when flood waters crept up the stilts and forced Melton to wade to his boat if he wanted to leave the house. He took it down the river to a public dock and walked anywhere he needed to go. 

Once he had to drive a four-wheeler up the back steps to get to the door.

This time, he doesn’t expect the river to rise much. He pointed to an exposed sandbar, showing plenty of room to play with. 

But Melton doesn’t want to be foolish. He’s stocked up on water, ice and canned goods, and he's loaded down the freezer. He has lanterns and a gas stove. He’s watching the weather and water level. He’s tying down the lawn furniture. At the back door, he’s keeping a boat waiting.

MORE: Delta warns of Irma impacts, increases flights out of Florida

A total of 94 Georgia counties are now covered by Gov. Deal’s emergency declaration.  

Nearly two dozen counties were in the red “hurricane warning” zone, including all coastal counties. Nearly 30 more were placed on hurricane watch.

Walls, the Channel 2 meteorologist, said the hurricane will weaken as it moves up Florida and may be a tropical storm by the time it enters Georgia. It should be weaker still when it arrives in metro Atlanta, although it will still be dangerous. 

“Yes, it’s going to be windy,” Walls said. “Yes, it’s going to be rainy. Do we need to evacuate? No.”

However, Walls said people should “bring in any outdoor furniture” and “anything that could easily be blown around.”

RELATED: Trump declares state of emergency in Georgia ahead of Irma landfall

Deal authorized up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to be on active duty to help respond to the deadly storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is already deploying 2,600 employees to pass out water, tarps and other supplies.

Close

Irma expected to hit Florida gulf coast as a Category 4 storm

States of emergency have been declared in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where three of the deaths occurred.

The Southern Region of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service waived fees and made all campgrounds, including the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests in Gainesville, available for individuals displaced by Irma and Harvey.


For people evacuating with animals, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has temporarily suspended Animal Interstate Movement Health Requirements for those entering Georgia from Florida.

The Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry is acting as a horse evacuation site and has 350 stalls available.

The threat of Irma has prompted government agencies, schools and ports along coastal Georgia and other parts of the state to make adjustments.

MORE: Hurricane Irma: Georgia school, event cancellations and closings 


In addition the UGA closing, the Savannah College of Art and Design pushed back the start of the school year for its Savannah, Atlanta and eLearning campuses.

All residence halls at Savannah State University closed no later than Saturday morning and the entire campus was to close at noon, officials said.

Classes at Georgia Southern University are canceled until Tuesday. The Eagles’ football team was scheduled to play the University of New Hampshire in Statesboro on Saturday, but both schools decided to move the game to Birmingham’s Legion Field. Admission will be free, according to Georgia Southern. Henry County schools also canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday.

