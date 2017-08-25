Listen Live
Hurricane Harvey upgraded to a Category 3 storm

Hurricanes
Texas sheriff's office shares hurricane gator warning
Texas sheriff's office shares hurricane gator warning

Texas sheriff's office shares hurricane gator warning
Texas sheriff's office shares hurricane gator warning

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -  As Hurricane Harvey headed toward Texas on Thursday, a frightening warning went out in Fort Bend County.

The sheriff's office in Richmond sent out a grim reminder with photos of alligators in areas of concern. 

"As we learned last year, (alligators) certainly move around when it floods," deputies said.

Citing alligator rescue group Gator Squad, deputies warned people to expect alligators to be found in unusual spots. 

"(They're) simply looking for higher ground," the sheriff's office warned. "Leave (them) alone until water recedes."

While alligators spend much of their time in the water, they seek higher ground so they can get sun and regulate their temperature. 

The Austin American-Statesman reported alligators accidentally finding beaches near Houston and trekking to other unusual spots around San Antonio following flooding in 2016. 

  As Hurricane Harvey approaches, Houston officials warn of hoax claims
    As Hurricane Harvey approaches, Houston officials warn of hoax claims
    As Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, Houston is preparing to ride out the coming rain. >> Read more trending news While the storm is a serious threat, officials are warning an internet hoax could provoke unnecessary panic. RELATED: Airlines rebooking flights, waiving fees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall A viral email and social media post falsely states officials believe Harvey's danger to be far worse than is being reported. Harris County Judge Ed Emmett was one of the first to react to the email, which he says is inaccurate. One of the email's claims is that the city expects more rain to fall than what is allegedly being reported. One post, written by an internet user who claims to work for a Texas law firm, reads as follows:  "Hey guys, I'm not trying to start a p﻿anic, but as some of you know, I work for a law firm here downtown. One of the lawyers I work with has a friend on the Houston City Council. The news is not telling the whole turth. The storm is expected to be three times worse than what the news is saying because they don't want a panic on the freeways like Hurricane Rita. The City Council and Harris County Flood Control had an emergency meeting this morning. Evertything sound of Katy is predicted to be devastated. They're predicting 50 inches of rain, not 24 like the news is saying, and 100,000 homes destroyed. Theyre expecting all of Houston to be without power for three days. If you guys live in a flood zone, you need to get out of Houston or try to stay with someone further north of Houston. I hope they're wrong, but that is the latest I've heard from what the news isn't telling you. Stay safe everyone."  Emmett assured residents the city is prepared for the storm, regardless of how much rain falls. "There's no number," he said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. "All you can do is be prepared for unheard of amounts of rain." Mayor Sylvester Turner joined in on the conversation, as well, encouraging citizens to rely on reputable weather news sources, such as the National Weather Service and local meterologists for updates and information on the storm. County officials are further asking people stop sharing the false information on social media, KHOU reported. One law firm pegged in one of the versions of the fake news did not take credit for the contents of the email, but did not directly deny it originated within their system, the Houston Chronicle reported. Read more at the Houston Chronicle and KHOU.
  Students say mice are roaming their school
    Students say mice are roaming their school
    Students at a metro Atlanta school say they are dealing with a mouse problem on campus. Channel 2's Lori Wilson learned that Rockdale County High School students have been flooding social media with pictures and videos of mice at their school. Channel 2 Action News obtained video of a live mouse at the school and a photo of one sitting in a toilet in the bathroom. We're talking to school leaders about the mice and what they're doing about it, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 Pics & videos sent to @wsbtv of mold and this mouse @RockdaleHigh - the concerns it raises at 4p pic.twitter.com/JRBA0tmH8E — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 25, 2017
  Colorado bus aide sentenced for assaulting autistic student
    Colorado bus aide sentenced for assaulting autistic student
    Over six days, Shiva Rai was kicked and hit, sprayed in the face with aerosol disinfectant, berated and told he was disgusting by an aide on a bus serving a Colorado public school for autistic students. On Friday, the aide, 52-year-old Monica Burke, was sentenced to 20 months in jail and five years' probation after she pleaded guilty in July to assaulting an at-risk person. She also was ordered to perform 360 hours of community service. The punishment came after Rai's family received a $3.85 million settlement from the St. Vrain Valley School District, which had employed Burke, family attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai said. District Judge Ingrid Bakke sentenced Burke after hearing emotional statements from Rai's family and Burke, and the playing of excerpts of a school bus videotape showing Burke kicking a defenseless Rai and spraying him with the disinfectant. Courtroom spectators gasped and one uttered 'my God' as the excerpts were shown. 'You spray something toxic at something you want to kill,' Rai's father, Vhim Rai, told the judge. 'We pray and ask that no other at-risk person has to go through what we went through.' Burke's sentencing capped a case that exposed the vulnerabilities of those who are unable to report abuse — and thus acutely at risk. The case drew the attention of the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights, which reached a compliance agreement with the school district that includes proper hiring and training of staff, ensuring bus camera footage is preserved for at least six months, and other conditions. About one in 68 school-aged children have autism or related disorders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in March. The effects can range from mild social interaction problems to repetitive behaviors and the inability to speak. Shiva Ra — the 21-year-old son of a Nepalese-American family in Longmont — cannot communicate verbally and is extremely sensitive to sound. The school district bused him daily to Firefly Autism, a nonprofit school in Denver. It was during those 50-mile (80-kilometer) trips that the abuse occurred — documented on video over six days in August 2016. An alert teacher reported that he thought he saw Burke screaming at Rai during a bus stop and that 'Shiva was raising his hands to protect himself,' according to an arrest affidavit by Longmont police Detective Mark Cooper. Authorities examined the video before charging Burke and the bus driver, William E. Hall Jr., who has pleaded not guilty to failing to report the assaults. The arrest affidavit noted that Burke had been on the job for several months. 'The circumstances surrounding Shiva's abuse provide a somber reminder of the capacity of some to commit acts of cruelty against the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community,' Mohamedbhai said. Burke's attorney, Tanner Spracklen, said Burke had suffered severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder for years after she was raped as a teenager. He said Burke received little to no training for assisting autistic and other special-needs students. Burke told the judge that she had been suffering 'pent-up rage and unresolved issues in my life, and unfortunately Shiva was the target.' Matthew Wiggins, a spokesman for the school district, issued a statement condemning Burke's behavior and saying the settlement would help provide for Shiva Rai's future needs. ___ James Anderson can be reached on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/jandersonap
  Popular in high school? You may be miserable as an adult, study says
    Popular in high school? You may be miserable as an adult, study says
    Were you the cool kid in high school? Adolescent popularity may take a toll on your mental health later on, according to a new study.  » RELATED: Study: White teachers less likely to see black students as gifted A group of researchers from the University of Virginia recently conducted a study, which was published in Child Development, to determine how teenage relationships can affect adulthood over time.  To do so, they examined 169 racially and socioeconomically diverse individuals over a 10-year period starting at age 15. They assessed their mental health by surveying them annually on their friendships, anxiety, social acceptance and symptoms of depression. They also checked in with participants' close friends and peers to measure quality of popularity and friendship.  >> Read more trending news They defined popularity as the number of peers in the teen's grade who ranked them as someone they'd hang out with. And high-quality friendships were defined as close friendships that had a degree of attachment and intimate exchanges. After analyzing the results, scientists found that those who had close-knit relationships at age 15 had a better overall well-being at age 25. Those individuals reported lower social anxiety, increased self-worth and fewer symptoms of depression. On the other hand, those who were popular in school reported higher levels of social anxiety at age 25. »RELATED: Study: Instagram spots depression better than general 'Our study affirms that forming strong close friendships is likely one of the most critical pieces of the teenage social experience,' Joseph Allen, lead researcher, said in a statement. 'Being well-liked by a large group of people cannot take the place of forging deep, supportive friendships. And these experiences stay with us, over and above what happens later."  »RELATED: Are you depressed or just sad? New Google test helps find answer While scientists noted that their study was relatively small and did not factor in an individual's personal characteristics, they believe their findings reveal important information about the significance of fostering relationships. » RELATED: Woman breaks for mental health days; boss' reply goes viral "As technology makes it increasingly easy to build a social network of superficial friends, focusing time and attention on cultivating close connections with a few individuals should be a priority," Allen said.
  White House urges those in path of Hurricane Harvey to follow evacuation orders
    White House urges those in path of Hurricane Harvey to follow evacuation orders
    With growing concerns about massive flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast from Hurricane Harvey, the White House on Friday urged residents of that region to heed the warnings of local officials in the Lone Star State, with top officials saying that if people are told to evacuate, they should follow those orders. "Those who ignore evacuation orders could be putting both themselves and first responders in danger," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "Mandatory or not, if you are asked to leave, I think it's a good idea to take those precautions and take those steps," said White House Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert to reporters in the White House Briefing Room. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert says Hurricane #Harvey is going to be 'a serious storm' and 'life safety here is our priority.' pic.twitter.com/cUExYlDoVn — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 25, 2017 The most troubling part of the forecast is how little forward progress Harvey may make once it reaches the Texas coast, as the storm could spend several days dropping heavy rain on the region – with some models forecasting as much as four feet of rain and more – leading to the suggestion that major evacuations are needed around Corpus Christi, Texas. "If they're asking you to evacuate and telling you to do it now – listen to their advice," Bossert said.
  Boy dies after getting neck stuck in car window
    Boy dies after getting neck stuck in car window
    An Indiana family is mourning the death of their young son, after the boy accidentally got his neck stuck in a car window. Drew and Lisa Vanderkleed said their 2-and-a-half-year-old son, Logan, was sleeping in a car with the air conditioning running while his father cleaned out an adjacent car, WXIN reported. At some point, Logan rolled down the window and stuck his head out, then rolled the window back up. His neck became caught in the window. When he was found, Logan was not breathing and first responders said he did not have a pulse for a significant amount of time. >> Read more trending news Logan was hospitalized for about a week before his death was announced by his family Thursday morning. Logan's heart valves will be donated, WXIN reported. The family is remembering their son on a Facebook page called Love for Logan.
More

