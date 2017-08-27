Listen Live
Hurricanes
Texas police officer stops at nothing to save American flag from Harvey
Texas police officer stops at nothing to save American flag from Harvey

Texas police officer stops at nothing to save American flag from Harvey
Photo Credit: Aransas Pass Police Department

Texas police officer stops at nothing to save American flag from Harvey

By: Steven Yablonski, Boston25News.com

ARANSAS PASS, Texas -  An image showing a police officer in Texas saving the American flag from the elements as Hurricane Harvey churned toward the coast has gone viral.

The Aransas Pass, Texas, Police Department shared a photograph Friday of Officer Jack McCarty doing his best to retrieve the flag.

“While some dishonor and desecrate her, APPD Ofc. Jack McCarty will stop at nothing to honor and save her,” the Aransas Pass Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

By Sunday afternoon the post had been shared more than 5,500 times and garnered more than 6,000 reactions.

While some dishonor and desecrate her, APPD Ofc. Jack McCarty will stop at nothing to honor and save her. #GodBlessAmerica #HurricaneHarvey

Posted by Aransas Pass Police Department on Friday, August 25, 2017

“Catastrophic flooding” was forecasted for the Houston metro area as Harvey sat stationary over south Texas.

Hurricane Harvey roared on shore late Friday night with 130 mph winds, making it a Category 4 hurricane. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues to sit and spin over south Texas.

Officials in the Houston area and several surrounding cities and towns urged residents to stay out of attics as water continues to rise, and to instead get on their roofs and call 911.

Texas police officer stops at nothing to save American flag from Harvey

