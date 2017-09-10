Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

Hurricanes
State of emergency expanded in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma
State of emergency expanded in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma

State of emergency expanded in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma
Photo Credit: WSB-TV

Governor Nathan Deal warns Georgians ahead of Hurricane Irma

State of emergency expanded in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma continued its northern trek through Florida on Sunday, Gov. Nathan Deal expanded a state of emergency to all of Georgia’s 159 counties.

An emergency declaration was already in place for 94 counties. In addition to the expansion, Deal announced that state government would be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

Georgia officials, residents and evacuees are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.

About 1 million customers were without power in Florida, and nearly 7 million people were under evacuation orders by Saturday night as the storm moved from Cuba into the Florida Straits.

On Sunday, Irma was barreling through Florida bringing threats of storm-surge flooding. Much of the state is under a hurricane warning. In Georgia, a tropical storm watch was upgraded to a warning for metro Atlanta. 

In Albany — where Irma is expected to arrive in the area Monday — officials urged residents to decide whether they will evacuate or stay in the area by 5 p.m. today. Any residents who remain, are encouraged to stay in shelters.

Jenna Wirtz, a deputy in the county emergency management agency, said 5 p.m. is “a very strong recommendation,” though not an official curfew.

Early models showed the storm a taking a direct hit on Georgia’s coast, but Irma veered off that course and began a slow turn westward on a track that could take it straight into South Georgia and southwest of metro Atlanta. Irma will be weakening all the while but will still be strong enough to do some damage in Atlanta, forecasters said.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, metro Atlanta school systems and colleges and universities began announcing closings. 

Meanwhile, 14 percent of gas stations in Georgia were out of fuel, about 11 percent in the metro area by Sunday morning said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy. 

Even with Irma tracking much farther west than initially forecast, Savannah and Tybee Island are still preparing for damage, power outages and especially flooding.

 

 

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc on Florida. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Police say high winds ‘likely’ causing building facade to fall on Peachtree
    Police say high winds ‘likely’ causing building facade to fall on Peachtree
    Atlanta police say high winds are likely to blame where the facade is falling off the building at 34 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Officials are cautioning people to avoid Woodruff Park in the Five Points area and closing streets, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Donald Hannah said. Peachtree Street, Edgewood Avenue and Marietta Street in that area and parts of Woodruff Park have been shut down due to debris falling from the upper structure of a 32-story building, Hannah said.  “All pedestrian and vehicular traffic have been blocked,” Hannah said. “Barricades have been placed around the area affected.”  Building engineers have been notified, Hannah said.
  • Irma evacuees stopped at Georgia visitors center unsure where to go
    Irma evacuees stopped at Georgia visitors center unsure where to go
    Just as church services were starting in parts of the country not being mortally threatened by Hurricane Irma, Floridians trickled into the Georgia Visitor Information Center parking lot. The center itself, with its peach-and-pecan-emblazoned fliers, was closed but folks milled about the open bathroom area, using its outlets to charge their phones. Many had left North Florida earlier Sunday morning, short on time and and even shorter on options. Loretta Noahr, 78, and her husband left about 7:15 a.m. from their home in Bushnell, which they’ve never evacuated. Bushnell is a city of a couple thousand residents about 35 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico but much closer to the vast lake system surrounding Orlando. Albany officials: Be inside by 5 p.m. today “This one is one that we thought we could be able to stay home for, but we found out that it could be really, really bad,” she said of their Sunday morning decision. She said they packed up two suitcases and drove north to the visitors center, where her husband was inside shaving. Noahr said they didn’t know where they’d go. “We’re just going to go where we can get gas, go somewhere where it can blow over and then go back home,” she said. More stories from the state line: Irma evacuees flock to Valdosta only to put themselves in storm’s path The Walmart off I-75 near the Georgia-Florida line is very busy With the storm moving west, one Florida man staring hard at a state map on the wall said he might head toward to coast, maybe Jesup because he felt it was far enough inland. Another person had six Siamese cats in crates but nowhere to go. Many Floridians talked of their unfruitful search for a hotel room somewhere, anywhere. Lauren Rhodes, 32, was with friends and family, including children that ranged in ages from 1½ to 12, at the visitors center Sunday morning. The seven of them left Williston, a small Florida city about 10 miles off I-75 between Gainesville and Ocala, about 7 a.m. She said they waited until they were sure of what the storm would do. They packed personal records, canned food and water. “That eye wall, I’m not trying to mess with that,” she said, while rocking a toddler in her arms. Like the AJC on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
  • Falling debris from high winds closes dowtown streets
    Falling debris from high winds closes dowtown streets
    High winds ahead of Hurricane Irma are already causing problems for the Atlanta metro. Severe Weather Team 2’s Brian Monahan said the metro is seeing winds gusts around 30 mph Sunday afternoon. Monahan expects wind gusts of 50-60 mph gusts possible on Monday as Irma makes its way across Georgia. We're already seeing wind gusts to around 30 mph today -- I think 50-60+ mph gusts are certainly possible metro #ATL tomorrow— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 10, 2017 Atlanta police have closed Peachtree Street, Edgewood Avenue and Marietta Street in the Five Points area of downtown due to falling debris from a building at 34 Peachtree St.t NW. Parts of Woodruff Park has been shut down as well. Can you spot where a metal tile detached from a 32-story building on Peachtree? APD took 2nd pic, of debris. Concern more tiles could fall. pic.twitter.com/hwk4I7pn3O — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 10, 2017 Barricades have been placed around the area to stop pedestrian and car traffic through the area. Police have not said when they expect the streets to reopen to traffic. 
  • Hurricane Irma: Floridians say Amazon, others let them down before storm
    Hurricane Irma: Floridians say Amazon, others let them down before storm
    They prepared for the worst. Or, at least they tried. Dozens of shoppers who were depending on Amazon and Nestle’s ReadyRefresh said they didn’t get their storm-supply orders in time, The Associated Press reported. Maya Kogul ordered three cases of water through Nestle’s ReadyRefresh before the storm made landfall. But the much-needed water never came. Others didn’t get flashlights, battery-operated radios, boxed milk, water and first-aid kits from either Nestle’s or online retail giant, Amazon, the AP reported. Amazon said that it was experiencing delays due to the weather. ReadyRefresh apologized via Twitter for delays. Other customers said they received order cancellations after evacuations started and brick-and-mortar store shelves were already emptied of supplies. Amazon was directing delivery complaints to UPS, which said it had suspended operations and that it delayed orders meant to be delivered either Thursday or Friday, the AP reported. UPS will waive fees for rerouting packages to areas not under evacuations.
  • Reported tornado destroys Palm Bay mobile homes
    Reported tornado destroys Palm Bay mobile homes
    A suspected tornado has destroyed six mobile homes in Palm Bay, city officials said. At least six mobile homes on Indian River Drive were damaged, but no injuries were reported, officials said.  >> Read more trending news  Before Hurricane Irma gets closer to Central Florida Sunday night into Monday morning, it will bring tornadoes, wind damage, power outages, according to WFTV’s team of meteorologists.  >>Manufactured, mobile home residents in Orange County ordered out Crews with the National Weather Service will need to go to the neighborhood to determine if a tornado did, in fact, touch down.  >>Hurricane Irma: Live updates Channel 9’s Melonie Holt is on her way to the neighborhood. Follow her on Twitter, wftv.com and Eyewitness News on Channel 9 for updates. 
More

