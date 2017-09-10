State of emergency expanded in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma continued its northern trek through Florida on Sunday, Gov. Nathan Deal expanded a state of emergency to all of Georgia’s 159 counties.

An emergency declaration was already in place for 94 counties. In addition to the expansion, Deal announced that state government would be closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

Georgia officials, residents and evacuees are keeping a close watch on Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.

About 1 million customers were without power in Florida, and nearly 7 million people were under evacuation orders by Saturday night as the storm moved from Cuba into the Florida Straits.

On Sunday, Irma was barreling through Florida bringing threats of storm-surge flooding. Much of the state is under a hurricane warning. In Georgia, a tropical storm watch was upgraded to a warning for metro Atlanta.

In Albany — where Irma is expected to arrive in the area Monday — officials urged residents to decide whether they will evacuate or stay in the area by 5 p.m. today. Any residents who remain, are encouraged to stay in shelters.

Jenna Wirtz, a deputy in the county emergency management agency, said 5 p.m. is “a very strong recommendation,” though not an official curfew.

Early models showed the storm a taking a direct hit on Georgia’s coast, but Irma veered off that course and began a slow turn westward on a track that could take it straight into South Georgia and southwest of metro Atlanta. Irma will be weakening all the while but will still be strong enough to do some damage in Atlanta, forecasters said.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, metro Atlanta school systems and colleges and universities began announcing closings.

Meanwhile, 14 percent of gas stations in Georgia were out of fuel, about 11 percent in the metro area by Sunday morning said Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.

Even with Irma tracking much farther west than initially forecast, Savannah and Tybee Island are still preparing for damage, power outages and especially flooding.